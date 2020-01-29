Style 'N' Scissors Offering Well Curated Bridal Makeup Packages at Great Savings

Jaipur, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2020 -- Style 'N' Scissors has been dedicatedly serving the beauty and wellness needs in Jaipur since the year 2003. The salon chain operates with 12 locations, 11 in Jaipur and one in New Delhi, providing salon, spa and makeup services to celebs and common folks. The salons are well-equipped and well-staffed by professionals trained in Tony & Guy, Vidal Sassoon and other leading training centres. The team draws on their skills, best practices and cosmetically elegant products to deliver flawless service. Style 'N' Scissors is known to charge competitively across all services for the belief that beauty and wellness should be accessible to all, irrespective of occupation.



The spokesperson at Style 'N' Scissors recently stated, "Seventeen years is a long time. Style 'N' Scissors has not only survived these years but grown exponentially. From employees, locations to clients, we have seen organic growth all around. We have a commendable presence in Jaipur, and just recently branched out to New Delhi as well. That gives us a multi-city presence and boosts our brand value. That's not all, as we have also ventured into training and skincare with Style 'N' Scissors Academy and SKINITI respectively. The success we have had in the years rests on the founding principles of professionalism, integrity and high work ethics."



Style 'N' Scissors offers a full range of salon services, including shaving, colouring, haircuts, hair styling, threading, clean up, highlighting, head massage, hair treatment, waxing, rebounding, manicure, pedicure, bleach, and facial treatments. Spa procedures like spa diet, massages, body scrubs and body packs, along with makeup services for all occasions are also readily available.

The two business verticals also have an impressive range of service offerings. The Style 'N' Scissors Academy offers 15 courses in hairstyling, nail-art, salon management, beauty therapy, salon entrepreneurship, academy training, cosmetology, celebrity and prosthetic makeup. Likewise, SKINITI excels in hair transplant, skin procedures, cosmetic dentistry, bridal makeup and more.



On the best makeup artist in Jaipur, the spokesperson further stated, "Style 'N' Scissors is a vision of Ritu Deswal, the best celebrity makeup artist in Jaipur. Ritu is committed to delivering exceptional service backed by professionalism and the best industry practices. She applies flawless makeup to bring out the client's best features to the fore and expertly hide the flaws. Ritu works with the credo of using less to the maximum and has what it takes to blend techniques, styles, texture and colours to create the desired look. Whether it's a ceremony, special occasion, fashion show or media event, she can handle it all expertly."



Those looking to hire the best makeup artist in Jaipur can rely on Ritu for destination weddings as well. Style 'N' Scissors also offers a range of bridal makeup packages, ranging in duration from 1 day to 1 month to 3 months. The 1-day package includes DERMALOGICA Facial, Milk Pack, Manicure, Pedicure, Waxing (A/UA/L), Hair Spa, Hair Cut and Body Polishing.



About Style 'N' Scissors

Style 'N' Scissors is the leading unisex salon chain operating from 11 locations in Jaipur and one in New Delhi. The salon chain offers a full range of superior yet affordable salon, spa and makeup services. Whether one is looking to get best bridal package in Jaipur or find the best hair salon in India, Style 'N' Scissors is the name to trust.



