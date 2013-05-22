StyleCareer.com Has Been Re-Launched with a New Design, a New Publishing Model, and New Ebooks

Santa Clara, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- StyleCareer.com has returned with a new Web site design that’s crisp and clean. The company currently have 20 titles revised and re-published with new covers.



StyleCareer.com has changed its publishing model to accommodate Web 2.0 bloggers, writers, and experts. They give up to 75 percent royalty for turning an existing business and career-related blog into ebook.



On new titles



Dollar stores are no longer for low-income earners. A dollar store based in LA-posh district Rodeo Drive earned double the national average. The dollar store brands are Fortune 500 companies. And when the economy plummeted, dollar stores outnumbered drug stores, enjoyed high growth, and 60% stock growth.



It is good timing to start an independent gas station. Independent gas stations have outnumbered company-owned stations. Exxon has sold 95 percent of their 2,000 stations and is continuing to sell. Chevron owned 1,348 stations in 2001 and in 2011 only 491. Only 31 percent gas stations carry major company oil brands, 19 percent carry refiner brands, and 50 percent sell unbranded fuel. And a good-earning gas station can earn more than $1 million in annual revenue.



Watchmaking is a rare profession and it is getting extinct. While survey resulted that the higher one’s net worth, the more expensive the watch they wear, watchmakers are getting fewer. Rolex, for instance, provides full tuition scholarship for watchmaking college students and guaranteed employment after graduation.



Other titles include Breaking Into and Succeeding as: Accessory Designer, Babies and Children’s Clothing Designer, Chocolate and Candy Shop, Cooking Show, Design Makeover Show, Dry Cleaner and Laundromat, Fragrance Maker, Gas Station, Juice and Smoothie Bar, Lingerie and Swimsuit Designer, Lingerie Boutique, Mineral Cosmetics, Montessori School, Natural Cosmetics, Talk Show Host, Tea House and Travel Show.



