StylesOnTheGo Declares the Newest Trend Is Hair & Makeup Concierge Service

Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- StylesOnTheGo, the Hair Styling and MakeupConcierge service was created to be of service to women who do not have the time or the skillsto create great hairstyles and makeup. StylesOnTheGo is all about convenience – Hair and Makeup at any given point in time and at any location.



StylesOnTheGo features:



- Around the clock Hair and Makeup services

- Stylists arriving at your doorstep

- Reasonable prices

- Serving the entire San Francisco bay area

- Special offers for group clients

- Variety of discounts for members as well as new clients



About StylesOnTheGois

StylesOnTheGois dedicated to make women look their best. They will come to your doorstep with expertise to assist you at your convenience. They want women to look and feel their best whenever they want to. They offer professional styling at affordable prices be it your home, your office or even your gym. You can save 30% on your first hairstyling appointment. Parties of 4 or more will receive a 25% discount. If you order hair and makeup, you will receive 50% off of makeup price.



The benefits of StylesOnTheGo are:



- Experienced Hairstylists at your place at the best time for you

- Professional expertise and advice of highly trained and licensed hair stylistsand makeup artists

- Suggestions on what works best for your face shape and hair type

- Tips on the latest and greatest trends

- Affordable prices and discounts

- Focus put on blow outs, hair styling and up-dos



“I decided to give these gals a try when I was looking to get my hair done for a wedding. I am now hooked and cannot wait to feel this pampered again… the best part was how much time I saved by not having to leave my house. Needless to say, I was not late to the wedding and received several compliments on my hair. Thank you, ladies!”Caitlin, San Mateo.



“I am a mother of four kids and believe me when I say I can’t make the time to look after myself. So I contacted StylesOnTheGo andgot my hairdresser at my home at my time. Now I get to look after myself while watching my kids at the same time. I depend on StylesOnTheGo to keep me looking desirable.”Jenna M., San Francisco



Media Contact:-

Name: Maria Voloshko

Phone Number: 1-855-789-5342

Email ID: booking@stylesonthego.com

www.StylesOnTheGo.com