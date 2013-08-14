Styling It Up the Vintage Way - Trejente Wholesale

Covina, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- For every woman, wearing trend-setting clothes and being in touch with their fashion sense tantamount to being the talk of the town. It is essential to know what would complement your body while keeping track of the trends that are creating a stir in the market. This does not necessarily mean buying expensive outfits from different labels. With some effort and cleverness, you can find those outfits that stay for long and still manage to turn heads while you walk. Just like that comfortable pair of jeans that could be coupled with any top or shirt for any occasion, a dress that is beautiful and trendy is a must-have in your wardrobe. With a wide variety of choices, it is often difficult to find the right dress for an occasion that could be formal or party wear. It is in this context that Trejente has come with an ideal solution of bringing vintage wear back into the fashion world. In addition to being popular, vintage wear represent a reaction to the mass-produced identical garments that adorn the racks of chain stores. They are made to last and are fashionable as retro keeps coming back as trend-setters.



Specializing in offering the latest to women’s fashion, Trejente Wholesale have started a number of exclusive ventures that have made its products stand apart. Some of it nclude:



- Availability of shipping goods that makes it accessible everyone globally.

- Minimum purchase requirement that makes shipping easier

- Direct delivery of products to customers instead of ports that ensures less hassles for customers and keep the products safe from damage and theft

- Unique vintage dresses at whole sale prices

- Dresses of all sizes and availability of exclusive party wear as well.



“I have been looking out for something different to offer in my store that my competitors do not have...After searching for many dresses, I came upon Trejente Wholesale that had a wide range of vintage dresses that I have not come across. It didn’t take me much time to get hold of one and now, needless to say, my associates are asking for my personal fashion designer.”- Gloria, Texas



About Trejente Wholesale

Trejente Wholesale is an upcoming wholesale company that focuses on women’s fashion. Being extraordinary and breaking the ordinary is what they believe in. For more details on their unique products, log on to http://trejentewholesale.us/products



Media Contact

Name: Crystal Silva

Phone number: 626-921-5905

Email ID: trejente@outlook.com

Website: http://trejentewholesale.us