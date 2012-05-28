StylinTrucks.com Will Soon Offer Champion Blue Flame Diesel Motor Oil

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2012 -- “It is extremely important for Champion to identify a partner that shares the same goals and has the ability to provide our customers with first class service, support and distribution,” said Karl Dedolph, Director of Champion Racing and Performance Products. “StylinTrucks.com clearly fits the print and digital criteria we identified to promote our “Blue Flame" line and effectively will move our business forward in this key strategic market of diesel performance.”



Champion Brands Blue Flame® Diesel Motor Oils are a unique, purpose-built synthetic diesel engine oils that combines workhorse high-zinc performance additives, superior protection, advanced polymer technology, and high TBN, supported by synthetic base stocks. In addition, Champion Brands Classic Blue Flame® Diesel Engine Oils deliver unmatched high temperature film strength and lubricity protection, has the muscle to combat oil shear, maximizes and sustains cylinder compression, and is proven to increase engine horse power and torque. http://www.championbrands.com/qr/qrblueflame5w40page.htm



U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. is a leading online provider of auto and truck aftermarket parts, including body parts, engine parts, performance parts and accessories. U.S. Auto Parts provides individual consumers with a broad selection of competitively priced products that are mapped by a proprietary product database to product applications based on vehicle makes, models and years. U.S. Auto Parts' flagship websites are located at http://www.autopartswarehouse.com, http://www.jcwhitney.com, http://www.stylintrucks.com and http://www.AutoMD.com



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 55 years. Champion Brands, LLC also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion Brands Blue Flame Diesel Motor Oils contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-885-8151. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.championsusechampion.com