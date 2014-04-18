Stylish Accessories Designed According to the Latest Trends

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Fashionable apparels and accessories are favourites of most women, especially those residing in urban areas. There are several fashion brands in various categories in the world. From luxury fashion designers to makers of everyday clothes, people have a lot to choose from. However, in case of special occasions or when it is the matter of looking stylish best, every woman wants to accessorise her outfit with matchless bags, watches and jewellery. Michael Kors outlet is a great source of genuine designer apparels and accessories. It is an online store where extensive ranges of handbags, shoes, jewellery, watches and other accessories can be found.



Michael Kors outlet specialises in supplying fashion products that created by original equipment manufacturers (OEM). In fact, the Michael Kors factory is an OEM and supplies top quality and fine finished products to some of the top fashion brands in the world. Michael Kors handbags are among the most popular lines of products. The names of top fashion brands available at Michael Kors online shopping site assure the quality of the products being sold by the company while competitive pricing by the online retailer ensures that more admirers than not can sport the products. The company is a reputable fashion brand in the country.



Michael Kors remains consistently engaged in optimal selection of good quality products, which are regularly released online as well as in physical stores meet the demand of existing customers as well as attract new ones. An important reason for the steady expansion of its customer-base is the dual advantage of stylishness and durability in Michael Kors products. The fashion brand follows the philosophy of ‘customer first’ when it comes to deals and pricing the product. It is evident as global comparative analyses reveal that the price at Michael Kors is the lowest. However, affordability of price is not introduced at the cost of quality.



Michael Kors specialises in fashion accessories and especially in ladies’ handbags. There are tens of varieties of handbags at Michael Kors handbags outlet. Each bag has its uniqueness in terms of design, colour, shape, size and volume. The ordered product is shipped within 1 – 2 days via DHL, TNT and FedEx under normal circumstances. However, the processing may take 2 – 3 days in peak season. The company delivers worldwide and offers 100% refund in case of dissatisfaction. Michael Kors runs an efficient website where every detail is provided. Moreover, 24x7 customer service is also available so that prospective customers in any part of the world can call according to their convenience and get their query answered.



About Michael Kors

Website: http://www.mk-michael-kors.com

Michael Kors was born in New York in 1959. He is a popular fashion designer and has an online store for its products too. Michael Kors outlet specialises in handbags, shoes, jewellery, watches and other ladies’ fashion accessories. Its products are affordable, durable and considered mid-tier line.



For Media Contact:

Person Name: Michael Kors

Company: Esun bags outlet

Email Id: mkorssales@gmail.com

Website: http://www.mk-michael-kors.com