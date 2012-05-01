Stylish, Functional Active Wear from Aaluuka Helps Women Transition from Studio 2 Street

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2012 -- With bathing suit season just around the corner, working out and getting in shape is top-of-mind for many women.



Whether a person enjoys hitting the jogging trails or prefers the calming, yet toning, nature of yoga, it is important for them to feel comfortable and stylish in their workout attire. Considering how busy most women are these days, between working, running errands and taking care of the family, the more functional and attractive their yoga clothing or golf apparel is, the easier it is for them to quickly transition from one task to the next.



Featuring a wide range of fashionable, wearable and functional women’s active wear, fun-spirited ladies everywhere are turning to Aaluuka.com for all of their athletic apparel needs. Aaluuka’s line of Studio 2 Street active wear was created with the single-minded intent to provide women with workout clothing that can easily transition from the gym or golf course to work or a night on the town. Made from the finest wicking and luxe materials available, the company’s active wear serves not only as the ultimate workout apparel, but also as a stunning complement to the perfect pair of heels.



Amid hectic days at the office, drinks with the girls and children’s ballet recitals, women also need to find ways to squeeze in time at the yoga studio or gym. Aaluuka makes the process of switching from event-to-event easier with their Studio 2 Street women’s active wear.



“Aaluuka recognizes that today’s busy women need athletic apparel, be it yoga pants or running clothes, which can take them comfortably and fashionably throughout their day. Aaluuka’s athletic apparel is designed with a Studio 2 Street lifestyle purpose in providing twice the value by achieving two looks with one piece” said Kellie Lundgren, Founder and Director of Aaluuka Studio 2 Street women’s active wear.



For those women who are dedicated and motivated fitness professionals who have a fond appreciation for stylish, yet functional athletic wear, Aaluuka offers an exclusive Aaluuka Agent program. Aaluuka Agents enjoy special rewards and gift cards they can share for referring students, friends and family members to the company, while inspiring their community to live a fun and healthy lifestyle. For more information or to apply to become an Aaluuka Agent, visit http://www.aaluuka.com/community/



About Aaluuka

Aaluuka is a women’s active wear company that provides high quality, fashionable and functional apparel that easily transitions from Studio 2 Street, providing double the value. Featuring a wide range of yoga clothing, golf apparel and more, all of the company’s athletic wear is produced in the U.S. and made from the finest moisture wicking, luxe materials. Aaluuka reminds us that life is short...DRESS CUTE!



For more information about the Aaluuka Studio 2 Street line of women’s athletic wear visit http://www.aaluuka.com/ today.