Stylish Italian Expands Range of Top Designer Clothing at Best Prices Through Online Store

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- The fashion industry is continually reinventing itself, yet many of the top brands stay the same. Their items come at a price that many can’t afford, but would like to be able to. Stylish Italian have remodeled their business to prioritise the finer things in life, but have redoubled their commitment to keeping prices low in order to create a new kind of service that bridges the gap between discount buying and high quality goods.



The online store offers huge discounts on Designer Clothing because Stylish Italian gathers clothing directly from wholesale distributors all over Europe. The store only ever stocks authentic clothing and will never stock imports or imitations from China, instead giving world beating value to their customers by developing strong relationships with their wide range of European distributors.



Stylish Italian is constantly expanding their range of brands to include more great offers on men’s and women’s clothing. Guess by Marciano and Frank Ferry are the latest additions, with collections available to buy immediately. Their commitment to finding the best and most in demand brands to stock ensures unbeatable savings for fashion conscious customers.



A spokesperson for Stylish Italian explained, “When we first opened for business we thought having the lowest prices was everything, but we soon discovered that people really do value quality products more than low prices, so we gutted our storeroom and started over with only reputable brands. This new business model impressed a lot of distributors, and we’ve been able to secure preferential rates on top brands because we’re selling to the right kinds of customer in significant volumes. In this way, we’re still able to provide great prices, but on great products. With our store expanding all the time, it’s worth checking back regularly for new deals and offers.”



About Stylish Italian

The people involved with Stylish Italian have been working in fashion for years, and insist on working only with proper and serious European VAT registered suppliers from their European distribution network. This enables them to guarantee authenticity of their products, which are available with fast shipping through Fedex and fast payments through PayPal. With a huge inventory of nearly 100 brands, there will always be amazing clothes to choose from at amazing value, and customers are happy to spend time investigating the ranges. For more information, please visit: http://www.stylishitalian.co.uk/