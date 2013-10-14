Stylish, Solid and Superior Quality Manufactured Stones Now Being Offered

Fujian, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- Manufactured-Stone.com are the leading manufacturers and suppliers of their wide range of Cultured and Manufactured Stones to their customers in China as well as other customers worldwide. Their products are known for their extremely versatile artificial stones that not only enhance the architectural style of a construction but also contribute to the environment by offering the most environment friendly cultured stones with zero carbon dioxide emissions. The designers here are inspired by the true beauty of nature and select only high quality natural materials to develop their range of light weight cultured stones.



These man-made cultured stones are high-style wall decoration stones that come in different patterns that are close to the colors and textures that nature has to offer. They are simply handmade with materials such as clay, cement and imported fastness pigments. Natural stones are not only difficult to carry but to install as well. They can even turn out to be expensive and do not mostly meet the budget needs of any construction. However, the cultured stones are not only light in weight but are affordable as well. They are known for their distinctive features such as being UV resistant, waterproof, weatherproof, easily installed, non-radioactive and above all being colorful and elegant.



Construction experts consider manufactured stone as the best material that replaces Castle Stone natural stone or slates. They not only provide the aesthetic look to the internal or external space but also provide a practical solution of being close to nature. These stones are widely used in construction of villas, golf courses, exterior and interior walls of artistic buildings, amusement or theme parks, clubs, in artificial water bodies, etc. The best thing about decorating homes or commercial spaces with these stones is that they are versatile and suit any design or style both traditional and contemporary. These stones are best known for their solidity, strength and permanence.



To know more about artificial cultured stone visit website http://www.manufactured-stone.com



About Manufactured-stone.com

Huahong Industrial Company Limited and Leiyuan Industrial Company Limited, http://www.manufactured-stone.com based at Fujian, China are involved in Ledgestone manufacturing and designing of Lvjia Eco-art Culture Stone. Their products are favored by customers form over 20 countries including main markets in countries such as North and South America, Europe, Oceania, South and East Asia.



Media Contact

Leiyuan Industrial Company Limited

Address: #6-501, Zhonglianhuating, Quanzhou, Fujian, China 362000

Phone: +86-595-2278-8697

Email: culturedstone@leiyuan.cn

Website: http://www.manufactured-stone.com/