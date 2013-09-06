Stylist Tiffani Rogers Hosts Shopping Tour in Downtown Manhattan

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- New York is arguably the center of the world for shaping modern fashion, with the biggest brands in the world offering their brightest and best boutiques alongside the new and innovative trend-setters defining the counter culture style that now informs so much of high street fashion. With such a plethora of stores available, it is no wonder that many individuals feel overwhelmed by the thought of tackling the labyrinthine downtown fashion quarter. Style By Tiffani has been offering style consultation and personal shopping in New York for years, and has now opened a tour for individuals to get affordable, expert guidance.



The tour will allow members of the public to get the best of Tiffani’s own expertise as a style guru. It will also allow them to get access to some of the little known but highly regarded boutiques creating the freshest looks.



The New York fashion shopping tour is affordably priced and will take place on Saturday, October 12th, taking in Manhattan’s downtown neighbourhoods; SoHo, Greenwich Village and Chelsea after a stylish brunch at the Whitehall Restaurant.



A spokesperson for Style By Tiffani explained, “This tour is an amazing opportunity for individuals to experience the thrill of having a personal shopper who’s style expertise and intimate knowledge of downtown allows her to create looks for her clients that they pay a premium for. Now that kind of exclusive offer is open to all who join the guided tour, to get a taste of Tiffani’s expertise as well as some lesser known style gurus who own and operate their own downtown boutiques and establishments. This time of style and discovery is available for individuals and their friends, so book now.”



About Style By Tiffani

After training at The Fashion Institute of Technology New York, Tiffani established Style By Tiffani – a full service styling studio serving New York, Massachusetts and surrounding areas in the Northeast. When it comes to style, Tiffani’s philosophy and approach is always focused on quality & function while staying current to the latest trends in the industry. She works with clients who value their personal and professional brand. For more information, please visit: http://stylebytiffani.com/