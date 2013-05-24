Stylists Learn to Apply Hair Extensions in New Online Donna Bella Hair Extension Courses

Salt Lake City, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- New “mane” attraction: Donna Bella Hair, a leading provider of high-quality hair extensions , clip in hair extensions , hair extension kits, and accessories designed “for women on a budget,” today announced the launch of three new, online hair extension courses. Now, stylists everywhere can learn the art of professional hair extension installation in HD.



From celebrities to everyday women, hairstyles showcasing thick, long- flowing hair are all the rage. But not everyone is born with fabulous, fast-growing hair, which is why Donna Bella Hair extensions prove that good genes are no longer necessary. As hair fashion evolves, the company is helping stylists evolve, too, with their brand new series of online hair extension courses.



“Customers pay top dollar for professional hair extension installation, so every modern stylist should have this skill,” says Donna Bella Hair company spokesperson Logan Woolley. “We teach you how to create any look your client desires. Whether she needs a short, sassy and professional hairstyle for work or something luxurious for the weekend, Donna Bella Hair extensions can help you make it happen.”



The new Donna Bella Hair extension courses are presented online, and students will learn to master one of three techniques: I-Link, extension application with no heat, glue or chemicals, Tape-In, the newest, quickest hair extension method, and Kera-Link, the most common type of extension.



Each course is taught by renowned stylist and Donna Bella Hair Director of Education Ruben Martinez.



In addition to certification, course graduates receive an Intro Kit, complete with an 18-page hair guide and marketing materials, as well as a free listing in the highly visible Donna Bella Hair directory.



Stylists interested in learning professional hair extension installation can sign up for the new Donna Bella Hair courses at the following link: http://www.donnabellahair.com/online-education/



Stylists interested in learning professional hair extension installation can sign up for the new Donna Bella Hair courses at the following link: http://www.donnabellahair.com/online-education/



