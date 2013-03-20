Stylists Nationwide Explores International Markets Without Leaving US Soil

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- MBDRP announces the launch of its exclusive membership program (http://www.mbdrp.info/memship), available nationwide. The exclusive purveyor of this unique opportunity is (http://mbdrp.com.



An “Overnight success” is the prediction for beauty professionals associated with MBDRP programs, said Dr. Proctor of MBDRP.



MBDRP’S trademark "The International Passport into the World of Beauty" image catapulted onto the cosmetic and beauty scene recently when medical professionals nationwide realized a need for beauty consultants to be educated on specialized beauty services for patients with sensitive hair and skin.



Since then, MBDRP, sister company of Artistic Prosthetics and DME has become a highly-visible and sought after beauty resource for economic growth in the beauty industry and has given salon owners, newly licensed stylists and students an opportunity that has never happen in history. The opportunity to look at beauty trends, techniques, fashions and services from all over the world without leaving US soil. MBDRP brings the experience home to beauty professionals through educational programs.



This one-of –a –kind program is now available exclusively at http://www.mbdrp.info/memship,



Dr. J. Proctor who is the brainchild for creating a chance of a lifetime to small start -up salons and beauty franchises has worked in the beauty industry for over 15 years developing products and services specific for clients with unique tastes and beauty needs. Her creations includes but not limited to organic skin lines, cranial hair prosthetics, hair additions, hair extensions, hair care products for natural hair growth etc. Some of her specialized products have been featured in Arizona Republic Newspaper, Sonoran Living and KYOT radio.



MBDRP has carved out a niche in the beauty industry because of the unparalleled appeal of beauty thru educational programs specifically, medical hair loss, and unique techniques that are not recognized or readily used in the beauty industries today.



The educational programs are recognized for its original approach to beauty thru the eyes and expertise of dermatologists, nutritionists and beauty moguls. With the opportunity to become part of a nationwide physician referral database for clients looking to be connected with certified MBDRP members for services specific to their hair and skin needs makes this programs unlike any other educational institutional in the world.



With each meticulous detail covered thru MBDRP”s educational programs, it is a wonder that membership dues are miniscule.



If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Dr. J. Proctor at 480-463-0900 or email at jp@mbdrp.com.