Styrene Block Copolymer (SBC) Demand Analysis 2014-2030

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2020 -- Prismane Consulting has published its Global Styrene block copolymers (SBCs) Market Study Report and Market Model.



Styrene block copolymers (SBCs) are a thermoplastic elastomer made up of polyisoprene, polybutadiene, and halogenated compounds. SBCs offer properties such as sealing ability, good flexibility, and high traction which are similar to natural rubber. The major SBCs are styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS), styrene-isoprenestyrene (SIS), and hydrogenated SBCs.



In 2019, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share for SBC demand. The demand in the region is expected to witness higher growth rates on account of fast growth in China and India. Asphalt modification (Paving & Roofing) and the footwear industry account for the largest end-use applications.



Global SBCs Market, By Application

- Paving & Roofing

- Footwear Industry

- Adhesives, Sealants & Coatings

- Advanced Materials (Polymer Modification)

- Others



North America accounts for a considerable share of the global SBC market. In the forecast period, North America is expected to increase its market share owing to increasing consumption in footwear manufacturing and asphalt modification, especially in Mexico.



The key companies manufacturing SBCs are Asahi Kasei, Dexco Polymers, Chi Mei, Ines-Styrolution, Sinopec, Kumho Petrochemicals, LG Chemical, Taiwan Synthetic Rubber Corporation (TSRC) and other manufacturers.



The Olefinic Block Copolymers (OBC) market study – 2020 Market study covers:



Market Data, Country Summaries & Product Review

- Global Demand & Market Analysis

- SBCs Market data in terms of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

- SBCs Market analysis for Production, Capacity, Demand, at Regional and Country level

- Demand Composition, by Application

- Capacity & Production

- Latest Trends and market developments

- Key Players

- Process technology

- Strategic Issues and Recommendations

- Market / Product Outlook (Historical, Short, Mid and Long-term forecast)

- Business Opportunities & Challenges

- Strategic Analysis and High-level information on Market Entry, Best Strategies adopted



For more information about this report Click Here



About Prismane Consulting

Prismane Consulting is a unique consulting and market research firm providing management, economic and technical expertise across the global Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Polymers, Materials and Energy value chain. The company has been advising clients on their key strategic issues solving their toughest and most critical business problems. We have helped some of the fortune 500 companies develop their strategic plans by tracking and interpreting market dynamics.



Prismane consulting has completed a number of multi-client studies and projects. It offers Market Studies, World Analysis and Strategy Reports related to Refining, Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Plastic & Polymers and Materials. For update on the annual subscription (monthly, quarterly and annually) on the chemicals industry, please write to sales@prismaneconsulting.com



Contact Us:

Mr. Tejas Shah

Chemicals & Energy, Prismane Consulting

Tel: +91-20-67277711/12

Email: sales@prismaneconsulting.com