Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2012 -- Styrene-Butadiene Rubber Industry Outlook in Italy to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants provides an in-depth coverage of Italy SBR industry. The research presents major market trends affecting the SBR industry in Italy. The report covers Italy SBR plants and presents installed capacity by process and technology. In addition, it presents SBR demand and production forecasts, end use demand forecasts, price trends, trade balance data and company shares of the major SBR producers in Italy. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive coverage of Italy SBR industry including all the major parameters.



Scope



- SBR industry supply scenario in Italy from 2000 to 2016 consisting of plants capacity growth, installed plant capacity by production process and technology

- Information of all active and planned Styrene-Butadiene Rubber plants in Italy with capacity forecasts to 2016

- Detailed information on all operating and planned projects covering details such as process, technology, operator and equity details

- Styrene-Butadiene Rubber industry market dynamics in Italy from 2000 to 2016 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, and average prices

- Trade balance data from 2000 to 2016 including import and export data, net exports and imports as percentage of demand in the country

- Company snapshots including company overview, business description and information on the current and upcoming SBR plants

- Company shares of key SBR producers in the country



Reasons to buy



- Obtain the most up to date information available on the Styrene-Butadiene Rubber industry in Italy

- Benefit from GlobalData’s advanced insight on the SBR industry in Italy

- Identify the macro and micro-economic trends affecting the SBR industry in Italy

- Understand the market positioning of SBR producers in Italy

- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

- Benchmark your operations and strategies against the major companies in Italy



To view a detailed table of contents for this market report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/85702/styrene-butadiene-rubber-sbr-industry-outlook-in-italy-to-2016-market-size-company-share-price-trends-capacity-forecasts-of-all-active-and-planned-plants.html