Styrene-Butadiene Rubber Industry Outlook in Korea to 2016 - Market Size And Company Share

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2012 -- Styrene-Butadiene Rubber Industry Outlook in Korea to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants provides an in-depth coverage of Korea SBR industry. The research presents major market trends affecting the SBR industry in Korea. The report covers Korea SBR plants and presents installed capacity by key feedstock, process and technology. In addition, it presents SBR demand and production forecasts, end use demand forecasts, price trends, trade balance data and company shares of the major SBR producers in Korea. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive coverage of Korea SBR industry including all the major parameters.



Scope



- SBR industry supply scenario in Korea from 2000 to 2016 consisting of plants capacity growth, installed plant capacity by key feedstock, production process and technology

- Information of all active and planned Styrene-Butadiene Rubber plants in Korea with capacity forecasts to 2016

- Detailed information on all operating and planned projects covering details such as process, technology, key feedstock and operator and equity details

- SBR industry market dynamics in Korea from 2000 to 2016 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, and average prices

- Trade balance data from 2000 to 2016 including import and export data, net exports and imports as percentage of demand in the country

- Company snapshots including company overview, business description and information on the current and upcoming SBR plants

- Company shares of key SBR producers in the country



Reasons to buy



- Obtain the most up to date information available on the SBR industry in Korea

- Benefit from GlobalData’s advanced insight on the SBR industry in Korea

- Identify the macro and micro-economic trends affecting the SBR industry in Korea

- Understand the market positioning of SBR producers in Korea

- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

- Benchmark your operations and strategies against the major companies in Korea



Companies Mentioned



Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd., LG Chem, Ltd.,



To view a detailed table of contents for this market report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/85701/styrene-butadiene-rubber-sbr-industry-outlook-in-korea-to-2016-market-size-company-share-price-trends-capacity-forecasts-of-all-active-and-planned-plants.html