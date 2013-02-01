Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast, 2012 - 2018: New Research Report on ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2013 -- Styrene butadiene rubber is the most commonly used synthetic rubber and accounts for over 45% of the global consumption. Tire manufacturing is the single largest application segment for SBR and consumes over 75% of the SBR produced globally. The growth in the SBR market is primarily driven by the increasing demand from the tire manufacturing industry, which is the largest consumer of SBR. However, the volatility in the raw material prices, especially butadiene prices, has been a major inhibitor for the market.



This report analyzes and estimates the global demand for styrene butadiene rubber (SBR) in terms of volume (kilo tons) and revenue (USD million) from 2012 to 2018. The report covers the drivers and restraints affecting the SBR market, along with the opportunities in the future. In addition, the report explains the impact of the drivers and restraints on the market over the forecast period. The study also provides a detailed analysis of the raw materials and their influence on the demand and price of SBR.



The study provides a comprehensive view of the SBR market by segmenting the market based on its applications. Each of these segments is analyzed by studying the current and future market scenarios, estimated for the period 2012 to 2018 in terms of volume (kilo tons) and revenue (USD million). The demand has been forecast for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of World (RoW). The report also provides the consumption of SBR in various applications for China, India, Brazil, Japan, Germany and the US along with estimates for the forecast period.



The report includes value chain analysis for better understanding of the supply chain of SBR from the raw material manufacturer to the end user. The study further analyzes the market using Porter’s five forces analysis.



The report includes an extensive competitive landscape starting from the market share of the global SBR market to company profiles of the major participants operating in the global market. Key market participants profiled in this report include Lanxess, Sinopec, China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), Synthos S.A., Asahi Kasei, Versalis, Dow Chemicals and so on. The market players are profiled with attributes like company overview, financial overview, business strategies and recent developments in the field of styrene butadiene rubber.



SBR Market, by Application:

Tire

Footwear

Construction

Polymer Modification

Adhesives

Others



Further, the report segments the SBR market into the following geographical regions based on applications mentioned above:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)



The report provides a cross-sectional analysis of all the above application segments with respect to the following countries:



U.S.

Germany

China

India

Japan

Brazil



The in-depth research and high level analysis will allow SBR manufacturers, lawmakers, large retailers and research and development agencies to make informed decisions about manufacturing, designing marketing, growth strategies and thus gain competitive advantage.



