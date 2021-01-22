New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2021 -- Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market



Styrene butadiene rubber (SBR) has primary applications across bonding of tufted carpets and manufacture of pressure-sensitive adhesives (PSAs). Increasing demand for labels, tapes, and graphics are boosting demand for PSAs and in turn impacting demand for SBRs. The rubber-based pressure-sensitive adhesives are increasingly replacing the traditional PSAs globally and across several industries. These all factors are driving growth of the global styrene butadiene rubber (SBR) market.



Demand for improved and eco-friendly adhesives is growing continuously from several end-use industries and especially across packaging industry. The expansion of eCommerce and eRetail industries globally, especially across developing countries in Middle East & Africa and Asia Pacific, is boosting demand for SBRs and PSAs. All these factors are contributing to the growth of the Global Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market.



In addition, PSAs are seeing increased acceptance from green building projects. SBR is used to enhance performance of building technologies, improve flooring systems, and structural tapes are driving the growth of the Styrene butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) market and profiled in the report are:



Sinopec, Lanxess, Michelin, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Eastman, JSR Corporation, LG Chemicals, SIBUR, Dynasol Elastomer, and LCY Chemicals.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Raw materials Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Butadiene

Styrene

Others



Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Emulsion Styrene Butadiene Rubber

Solution Styrene Butadiene Rubber



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Tire

Polymer modification

Footwear

Adhesive and sealant

Others



Regional Outlook



Regionally, Asia Pacific is estimated to be dominant in the Global Styrene butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market by acquiring the largest share of market revenue. This growth is attributable to increasing manufacture of tires and adhesives in the region. Additionally, the largest automotive manufacturers are present in the China and India, which is majorly contributing to the growth of styrene butadiene rubber (SBR) market.



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) market and its competitive landscape.



