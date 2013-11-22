Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- Styrene Global Market to 2020 - Substitution of Polystyrene by Polypropylene and Polyethylene Terephthalate to Impact Growth in Developed Regions



Styrene Global Markets to 2020 - Substitution of Polystyrene by Polypropylene and Polyethylene Terephthalate to Impact Growth in Developed Regions is an in-depth report from GBI Research focusing on the demand side of the global styrene industry. The report provides the reader with detailed analysis and forecasts of the major economic and market trends affecting global styrene demand in the major global regions. It also provides analysis and description of the major drivers and restraints affecting styrene demand in various regions. Global styrene demand is assessed in terms of end-user segments and price and a competitive landscape, at both regional and country level, is also provided. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive analysis of the global Styrene market covering all the major parameters. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research’s team of industry experts.



To check out the complete table of contents, visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/styrene-global-market-to-2020-substitution-of-polystyrene-by-polypropylene-and-polyethylene-terephthalate-to-impact-growth-in-developed-regions



Scope



- Drivers, restraints and challenges affecting the growth of the styrene market for all major global regions: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America

- Demand and production volume forecasts for the styrene markets of all major countries: the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Thailand, Taiwan, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Brazil, Mexico and Argentina

- Demand volume forecasts for the major end-user applications, highlighting trends and volume share analysis for each of these applications in all major countries

- Pricing forecasts and analysis of the major countries and regions

- Capacity share analysis of the key producers in all major countries

- Styrene import and export trends in all major countries



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Reasons to Buy



- The report is a useful tool for both industry professionals and beginners seeking to gain an understanding of the dynamics of the global styrene market

- To obtain a detailed understanding of the factors expected to affect the growth of the styrene market in different regions of the world

- To identify the most attractive geographies, product segments and end-user applications in order to increase business revenue

- To develop custom strategies based on the current and forecast trends in the production and consumption of styrene

- To benefit from the advanced insight into each of the major markets, through detailed forecasts of demand, production and end-user analysis

- To benchmark different geographies by the historic and forecast growth of demand, production and end-use of styrene.

- To gain knowledge regarding the market share of each of the major producers in the styrene market in different regions of the world



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