New Materials research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2012 -- GlobalData's report, Styrene Industry Outlook in China to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants provides an in-depth coverage of China Styrene industry. The research presents major market trends affecting the Styrene industry in China. The report covers China Styrene plants and presents installed capacity by process and technology. In addition, it presents Styrene demand and production forecasts, end use demand forecasts, price trends, trade balance data and company shares of the major Styrene producers in China. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive coverage of China Styrene industry including all the major parameters.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Styrene industry supply scenario in China from 2000 to 2016 consisting of plants capacity growth, installed plant capacity by production process and technology
- Information of all active and planned Styrene plants in China with capacity forecasts to 2016
- Detailed information on all operating and planned projects covering details such as process, technology, operator and equity details
- Styrene industry market dynamics in China from 2000 to 2016 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, and average prices
- Trade balance data from 2000 to 2016 including import and export data, net exports and imports as percentage of demand in the country
- Company snapshots including company overview, business description and information on the current and upcoming Styrene plants
- Company shares of key Styrene producers in the country
Reasons to Get this Report
- Obtain the most up to date information available on the Styrene industry in China
- Benefit from GlobalData's advanced insight on the Styrene industry in China
- Identify the macro and micro-economic trends affecting the Styrene industry in China
- Understand the market positioning of Styrene producers in China
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Benchmark your operations and strategies against the major companies in China
Companies Mentioned in this Report: China National Petroleum Corporation, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Tianjin Dagu Chemical Co., Ltd, Jiangsu Shuangliang Group Company Ltd., BP p.l.c.
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