Styrenic Polymers Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- Styrenic polymers represent a family of thermoplastic materials with a wide range of applications ranging from packaging and construction to consumer goods, automotive and electronics. Styrenic polymers use styrene as the building block which undergoes copolymerization with other polymers to form various other polymers. Common styrenic polymers include polystyrene (PS), acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), expandable polystyrene, unsaturated polyester resins (UPR), styrene acrylonitrile copolymer (SAN), and styrene butadiene rubber (SBR).



The growth of the global market is primarily driven by the growth of global packaging market and the growing demand for ABS and SBR in the automotive industry where they form major auto components. However, the constant fluctuation in raw material prices and the regulatory issue owing to growing environmental concerns regarding the impact of these polymers on the environment are some of the major factors hampering the growth of this market. The rapid industrialization taking place in the emerging economies of China and India will provide immense opportunities for the players operating in the global market to capitalize on the Asia-Pacific market.



The global market for styrenic polymers is led by Asia-Pacific with the maximum market share as of 2011. Asia-Pacific is followed by North America and Europe. The demand for styrenic polymers in Asia-Pacific is driven by the growing disposable income of consumers in the region. China and India are the fastest growing nations in the world growing at a GDP which is greater than the global GDP growth rate



