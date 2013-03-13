Styrian Gold: The Exemplary Pumpkin Seed Oil Is Now Available at Amazon

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- The very first record of pumpkin seed oil goes back to 18th February, 1697 from a farming estate in Styria. This all-natural oil has been utilized and produced in the southern part of Styria since the 18th century. Pumpkin seed oil is produced by pressing roasted, hulled pumpkin seeds, from the Cucurbita Pepo, (Styrian oil pumpkin). This Styrian pumpkin is pretty unique, as it has a greenish-yellowish skin, and its flesh is yellowish-orange in color. Its uncommon seeds don't have a shell, which makes it possible for easier processing of the oil.



The thing that was once an alpine-secret is now accessible to sophisticated salad fans and people seeking a healthy and balanced way of living in the United States. Styrian Gold is the very first US-based provider of genuine Styrian Gold Pumpkin Seed Oil, bringing this all-natural treat into regional dining places and gourmet shops.



Pumpkin seeds consist of amino acids, omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids, tryptophan, lysine, zinc and are rich with the benefits of vitamins A, C and E. It has antioxidant benefits and offers plenty of natural beta-carotene.



This natural oil has a wide range of uses ranging from culinary to medicinal to making homemade soap, creams, lotions and much more! For culinary uses, Styrian Gold is employed in salad toppings, dessert, soups, cooking oil and more. This natural oil has a unique flavor and, when it is browned, it has a bitter flavor. Medicinally, some research has revealed Styrian Gold is good for dealing with the annoying bowel syndrome, decrease the possibility of certain kinds of kidney stones, avoid arteriosclerosis and control cholesterol levels.



About Styrian Gold Inc.

Styrian Gold Inc.was founded by three young entrepreneurs from Austria in search for new challenges. Based in Los Angeles, California, Styrian Gold is the first specialized US-based company to offer this culinary refinement to world class chefs in America.



