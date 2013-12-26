Sub Sale Units of Sold out Singapore Condominium Scala with 2014 Expected TOP Still Available

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- NewLaunchGuru.com recently informed that certain sub-sale units in Scala, a 468-units luxurious condominium comprising of 5 blocks of 17-storey developments and facilities, are still available and interested clients should hurry as the expected TOP of the condo is next year, 2014. The highly anticipated residential project was immediately sold out due to its prime location right in the heart of Singapore and a short walk away from the Lorong Chuan MRT Station.



Despite the numerous residential developments in Singapore, there has been a shortage in condos located next to the metro station which the potential buyers are all demanding and even prioritizing.



However, Scala is one such condominium which is located only 2 minutes of walk away from Lorong Chuan MRT Station which is one stop away from Serangoon Interchange MRT Station from where the North East Line is also available. There are two bus stops right outside the condominium as well, and the Serangoon Bus Interchange is a short distance away, from where buses throughout Singapore are available.



Many primary, secondary and international schools are in the vicinity of Scala giving ample number of choices for parents to select amongst for their children. The prestigious Nanyang Junior College is also walking distance from the residential condo.



Since, the Scala condo is already sold-out the demand for the luxurious condominium is immensely high as expected. NewLaunchGuru.com suggests that interested individuals should immediately contact them for at least getting an estimate of what the sub-sale units are currently priced at.



The website has also informed that once families start shifting in the condo there will be a massive increase in the prices hence right now is the best time to make a move if a person is interested in purchasing the unit for themselves or even as an investment for the future.



About NewLaunchGuru.com

NewLaunchGuru.com is one of the leading websites that provides bookings of numerous upcoming residential and commercial properties in Singapore. The website has become a go-to source for any latest news on upcoming projects and has provided extensive information such as floor plans, maps, proposed structure(s), photo gallery and detailed specifications of each and every listed project. Through the online platform, http://newlaunchguru.com/, status of the various upcoming residential and commercial properties in Singapore and their complete profiles can be viewed.



For more information about the upcoming Singaporean condominium Scala, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of newlaunchguru.com, please email to info@newlaunchguru.com.