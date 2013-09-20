Subaru Engines Australia Announces Offering Remanufactured Subaru Engines to Save Money

Peakhurst, New South Wales -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- People in quest of credible Subaru engines seem to have a trusted aide- Subaru Engine, the largest Subaru engine remanufacturer based in Australia, announces to offer high quality remanufactured Subaru engines for all models. The leading firm is a division of esteemed Subaru specialist All Drive Subaru.



Subaru Engines Australia is a seasoned name in the Aussie Subaru servicing sector and has been operating for more than 18 years as an ultimate source for remanufactured Subaru engine. The company has also been acknowledged as largest Subaru gearbox remanufacturer in the continent.



"Many workshops around here stress on being Subaru specialists, yet they lack in combined training & experience that we hold. It's our increasing commitment towards research & development into the diverse Subaru issues which has led us to come up with effective servicing methods. We are well armed with premium methods which promise strong gearboxes as well as enhanced engine efficiency and durability", said a spokesperson from Subaru Engines Australia.



The firm is equipped to supply re-manufactured engines for every Subaru model. They hold a huge stock comprising more than 70 engines added to Subaru WRX engine and they cater to a large scale of Subaru models including Forester, Impreza, Exiga, liberty, Outback, Tribeca, WRX, XV & WRX STI.



For years, the firm has been providing comprehensive assistance to their customers, which includes Subaru engine repair, problem solving, servicing, engine and transmission recording as well as Subaru engine rebuild.



"We are your able support for advanced Subaru engine diagnostics and installation services. Our skilled Subaru mechanics are extensively experienced in Subaru diagnosis and count on highly sophisticated diagnostic equipment to detect & troubleshoot all the engine errors. We can quickly diagnose any problem with Subaru engines, be it mechanical or electrical", said the firm manager, "Besides, we assure a premium head gasket repair, engine installation and cutting edge Cosworth Subaru Engine upgrade. Being Cosworth's Aussie distributor we can tailor-make Subaru engine packages as per your desired HP demands."



Subaru Engines Australia deploys Electronic Throttle system which enables the customers to choose their desired acceleration response. Added to the Subaru engines, the firm supplies several engine parts such as crankshaft, connecting rods, performance parts, engine gaskets etc. Used engine parts are available as well.



Other than highly affordable rates, a fast delivery service nationwide and warranty guarantee is assured by the firm. All the remanufactured and reconditioned engines that are installed by the firm carry 50,000 km or 12 months of warranty.



About Subaru Engines Australia

Subaru Engines Australia is the largest Subaru engine remanufacturer in Australia with remanufactured engines for every Subaru model. The firm offers Subaru engine repair, rebuild, fault finding, installation and upgrade services.



For more, visit http://www.subaruengine.com.au