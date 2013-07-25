"SUBI": The Leading Leader of World Youth Organization

Chennai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- Subi is one of the leaders in pursuing social service among his people. He is a native of India, an aeronautical engineer and the founder and CEO of the World Youth Organization. This social organization (i.e. Non-Governmental Organization) aims to promote awareness among youngsters the importance of their participation in the progress of every nation. Fascinated by the work of science and technology, Subi is known to love exploring numerous things and experimenting on it. He believes that unity is strength and health is wealth. Further, he also believes that knowledge is power.



His goal is to give social service and believes that there shall be no discrimination, impartiality and injustice to all. He uses his own knowledge and experience in almost all fields of science. Being a founder of World Youth Organization, Subi aims to gain the interests of youngster all over the world to participate in every youth’s activities that generally benefit the society.



As said, Subi loves exploring things. He is very interested in the work of science. Subi as a founder of World Youth Organization is driven by the passion to help establish a good social welfare among people in the society. He embodies the organizations aim of uniting youngsters all over the world for the betterment of its future. He always updates himself with the current affairs happening worldwide with the use of many resources. Using internet technology, he aims to spread unity and friendship among all youngsters around the world.



Though he got the things he need in his life, he has this feeling of discontentment whenever he sees people struggling and starving with no basic needs. The World Youth Organization that he founded has an ideal mission and objectives that will benefit not only his country but the world as a whole. It would be fulfilling to see the youth participating in the development of every nation as it ensures a better and brighter future for all.



OFFICE ADDRESS:- 2/189 A, NEW NO: 2/191 B, NETHAJI STREET, OPP. TO ELITE SCHOOL, M.A. NAGAR, REDHILLS, CHENNAI - 52, TAMIL NADU, INDIA.



E-Mail: contact@wyorg.com

Ph. +91 - 9944764775

PAN: AAATW2757N



WEBSITE:

http://www.wyorg.com (World Youth Organization)

http://www.subi.in (The Subi)

http://www.fb.com/wyorg (FB page of World Youth Organization)