Submersible Pumps Market to 2025: Global Trends, Business Strategies and Opportunities with Key Players Analysis

Submersible Pumps Market: Drivers and Restraints



Increasing urbanized population and industrialization is one of the major driving factors of the submersible pumps market. Further, factors such as growing investment in infrastructure development, growth in the construction industry, and investment in water treatment development are also driving the market growth. However, the increasing cases of motor failure & the high cost of troubleshooting involved are restraining the growth of the market. Moreover, the massive influx of investments in the oil & gas projects is expected to provide wide growth opportunities to the market players.



Water & Wastewater Segment Holds a Large Market Share



The global submersible pumps market is segmented on the basis of type, operation, power rating, and end-use industry. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into open well and bore well. The bore well segment holds a large market share owing to their greater efficiency in groundwater extraction across various application areas including domestic, industrial, and agriculture. Based on operation, the sub-markets include single-stage and multi-stage. Based on the power rating, the market is segmented into low power, medium power, and high power. By end-use industry, the market is categorized into water & wastewater, energy & power, mining & construction, and other industries. The water & wastewater segment holds a large market share due to the high volume consumption of submersible pumps in this sector.



Submersible Pumps Market: Regional Insight



Among the regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share of the global submersible pumps market. The expansion of industries, such as oil and gas, construction, etc. in developing countries China and India are driving the growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific region. China is experiencing rapid growth in urbanization rate which is resulting in declining water quality that led to an increase in the demand for submersible pumps in China.



Submersible Pumps Market: Competitive Analysis



Some of the industry participants of the global submersible pumps market are Sulzer AG, Xylem Inc., KSB Group, Grundfos Group, Halliburton Company, The Gorman-Rupp Company, Ebara Corporation, Atlas Copco AB, Flowserve Corporation, and General Electric Company among the others.



