Legendary Music Producer Reveals Way to Get Signed to a Record Label

Port St. Luice, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2012 -- Aspiring musicians, singers and songwriters have until July 15, 2012 to submit a demo for the chance to have their music heard by legendary music producer Tony Bongiovi with the chance of being signed to a record label. Roughly 100 artists will be accepted into the Fame Wizard® artist development program and Bongiovi has agreed to work with selected graduates from the program to teach them how to get signed to a major record deal. Artists will learn all phases of the music business and receive the training required to get signed by credible and major recording labels.



Tony explained that the record industry has changed dramatically because of digital downloading and that in order to succeed in today's global climate, artists must have an intimate understanding of how the business of music works. Tony believes that the future trend to success in the music industry should be made up of a few key marketing efforts. On average, it can take a major label about two million dollars and up to three years to roll out and establish an act. Industry professionals do not gamble with their money today and they bet on horses that can win.



Artists who are trying to break into the music industry can send their demos to Tim Egeland, Executive Producer for Bongiovi Entertainment.



Those artists chosen will be signed to the Fame Wizard® artist development program. Artists who want to submit their material should follow these 3 easy steps:



Submit a current demo, and website (if available) to: submissions@famewizard.com



Include a telephone number and best time to be contacted



Bongiovi Entertainment will review all submissions and contact selected entrants within within 72 hours.



For more information interested parties can visit http://www.famewizard.com/about#bongiovi or few the following YouTube videos:



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WuUG-xuzPZs

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KF1pJYruJRQ



PRIVACY NOTICE: Privacy is very important to Bongiovi Entertainment and all personal information will be kept confidential, will not be shared with any other party and will only be used only for the specific purpose of contacting selected entrants.