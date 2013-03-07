Submit a Review Goes Live with Drive to Recruit Small Businesses and Affiliates

Syosset, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- Businesses can find it hard to gain a foothold in the online market when they launch their sites for the first time. They face a fierce uphill battle in order to establish themselves amongst the top results on Google and other search engines. In order for them to begin to establish an online reputation, business reviews are an essential component of what forms their ‘reputation’ online, which Google’s algorithms now give weight to when determining rankings. Submit a Review is a way for users to earn incentives and for businesses to quickly establish the reputation of their online presence.



They have launched in order to help individuals and businesses alike. The businesses who sign up as affiliates gain access to a built in user pool of reviewers who create review content in exchange for exclusive coupons and savings, sharing their honest appraisals of their service experiences. These reviews are then syndicated by Submit A Review on behalf of businesses onto major review sites, thus enhancing the strength of the business’ reputation.



The company define themselves as a reputation management and customer loyalty company, and their unique strategy is designed to achieve both these aims on behalf of small businesses, helping them compete with the online giants.



A spokesperson for Submit A Review explained, “Our clients sign up to reward their customers with exclusive discounts and coupons in exchange for their honest opinions, but that’s only the start of our process. We offer management and sales optimization when it comes to actioning implications from customer engagement and feedback, and we have a constantly active complaint resolution team to resolve situations pertaining to malicious and misleading content published in order to damage reputations. These business reputation management services offer a complete package for those looking to establish themselves online, with the handy benefit of building long term loyalty amid customers with incentivized feedback.”



Proudly founded while attending Cornell University in 2010 by Jason Berlin, Submit A Review was formulated and designed to make businesses, of all types and sizes, more visible online via their local SEO rankings and overall reputation. The in-house teams within Submit A Review don’t believe in a one-size fits all approach. They tailor each client's campaign to their specific needs to provide value and a positive return on investment (ROI), while maximizing their visibility online. They work directly with our clients to ensure we have a clear and unified approach. For more information, please visit: http://www.submitareview.com