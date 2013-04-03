GoogleNewsSubmit Completes Acquisition of PressDot.net

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2013 -- GoogleNewsSubmit.com, Google News Specialist, is pleased to announce the completion of their recent acquisition of PressDot.net. GoogleNewsSubmit specializes in cheap press release distribution to sites such as Google news, Bing news, Ask.com news as well as to thousands of other mass media outlets. PressDot.net is currently a free press release distribution site that focuses on unique, fresh news.



GoogleNewsSubmit expects further updates and changes to take place via the PressDot.net site over the coming weeks. Owner Rebekah Hudson states, "We're in the process of cleaning the site up a bit as we focus on quality. As well, we're in talks with several organizations to further enhance distribution. We expect to make more announcements to further boost our distribution network for our clients." PressDot.net is seeking to focus on quality, unique news as they strive for inclusion into Google News to further add value to small businesses.



PressDot.net is currently accepting free registration for small businesses, authors, musicians etc. Submitting a press release via PressDot.net offers their clients the ability to actually have their news content truly distributed vs. stagnant distribution on most free press release sites.



About PressDot.net

Pressdot.net, a subsidiary of GoogleNewsSubmit.com is one of worlds leading free press release site and press distribution service, create a buzz about your business with a press release , submit a press release and allow us to spread the word across the globe. Pressdot.net services is a must to create a buzz about your business across the world through our Business PR Services. Business wire provides easy solution for your business press release. PressDot.net is one of the prominent press release distribution service and tech updates from corporates & business groups.



About GoogleNewsSubmit.com

GoogleNewsSubmit.com is quickly becoming one of the internet's fastest growing Press Release Distribution Network services. GoogleNewsSubmit specializes in getting their customers on popular websites site as Google News, Ask.com News, Topix, UPI.com, WorldNetDaily, Chron, CBS Interactive, SFGate, The Boston Globe and thousands more. Press Release Pricing packages start as low as $19.