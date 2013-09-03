More Businesses See Their News in Google with GoogleNewsSubmit

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- GoogleNewsSubmit.com, a major internet press release submission service, is thrilled to announce more achievement with their clients over the last week, vaulting many into the top of Google News. Clients of GoogleNewsSubmit.com get to decide their "Anchor Text" after they send a news release. GoogleNewsSubmit.com then makes use of Search engine optimisation methods to capulet the businesses press release to the front of Google News, making use of key words inside the press release, images with anchor text in addition to videos and documents.



Rebekah Hudson, proprietor of GoogleNewsSubmit states, "Over the last two days alone, our clients were in the top of Google for searches such as:

- Employee Screening

- Inaugural Tuxedo

- Drug Database

- Shale Oil

- AT&T Throttling



Naturally, we're as fired up about these outcomes as our businesses are."



Placing a press release Google optimized has each short time period and longer term benefits. Search engine marketing News Releases provide top quality, immediate focused publicity to a website. Over the long run, these news releases deliver extremely effective backlinks that Google recognizes, that increases a web site in the search engine results for the centered "Anchor Text".



About GoogleNewsSubmit.com

http://www.GoogleNewsSubmit.com is quickly becoming one of the internet's fastest growing Press Release DistributionNetwork services. GoogleNewsSubmit specializes in getting their customers on popular websites site as Google News, Ask.com News, Topix, UPI.com, WorldNetDaily, Chron, CBS Interactive, SFGate, The Boston Globe and thousands more. Press Release Pricing packages start as low as $19.