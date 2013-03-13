SubmitINMe Announces Limited Period Offer on Press Release Distribution

Tamil Nadu, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- SubmitINMe, a leading SEO company in India has announced limited period offer on press release distribution. It offers 3 different press release distribution packages, namely basic, advanced and premium. Premium package includes news distribution in paid sites such as PRBuzz, SBWire & featured news in 3 popular PR directories.



Basic package worth $29 is available for just $21, advanced package worth $69 is available for $49 and premium package worth $129 is available for $99



"As an experienced SEO firm, we know the expectation of our clients and cater SEO services according to their needs. Currently, we have revamped our existing press release distribution service into an effective package to offer better results for our clients. We have included news bookmarking, document sharing, RSS feed submission, news syndication, and distribution to journalists. Our revamped press release distribution package will not just promote your brand but will boost your ranking & sales as well," says a spokesperson for SubmitINMe.



SubmitINMe is an ISO 2008:9001 certified SEO Company which has 100+ dedicated SEO experts in different SEO service departments like SEO submissions, content writing, local business SEO, press release marketing, social networking promotions and more. It has over 10 years of experience in SEO industry and has been serving Fortune 500 companies worldwide.



It has revamped the press release services with advanced features and distributes the press release in paid sites such as PRBuzz & PRWire. SubmitINMe has also offered limited period offer for press release distribution. All the press release distribution packages comprise of news distribution to 90 popular PR directories, but live links are collected only for advanced and premium packages. For advanced package, 31 live links and for premium package 88 live links are offered.



"We also assure probable inclusion in Google & Bing news as well. At the end of press release promotion, you will get excel report and screenshots of press release. If you need our journalists to create press release, just provide the basic details such as keywords and topics to focus. If you need any assistance, you can contact us via live chat, telephone, fax or email, adds the spokesperson.



About SubmitINMe

For more details, log on to: http://www.submitinme.com/press-release-distribution/press-release-distribution.aspx