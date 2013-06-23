SubmitINme Kicks off Back Link Monitoring Service Aimed at Disavowing Bad Links

Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/23/2013 -- Followed by its website re-launch on 29th May 2013, submitINme, a member of NASSCOM and an ISO accredited digital marketing solution provider who tailors its services with respect to the search engine algorithm updates, unveiled the back link monitoring service in response to the introduction of Disavow tool by Google.



Taking full advantage of this versatile tool to better serve the clients, the service went live on June 20, 2013. The Back link monitoring service by submitINme will not only monitor, cleanup and disavow bad links from spam sites or link farms, or from negative SEO attacks to the home page of the website but also the inner pages.



"Google came up heavily on paid links in 2012 with their penguin update and still very aggressive on paid links and links which try to trick their algorithm. We recommend back link monitoring service to all, irrespective of business type. It is a must to whoever owns a website" said the chair person of submitINme, Guna.Nadar.



While commenting on how this service would work, Jenin Alex, Manager - Operations elucidated "We would first download the entire links from webmasters and discover the unnatural links employing the criteria designed by our SEO experts. We leave no stone unturned while doing the backlink audit".



He also added that Disavow tool requires 45 days to confiscate the bad links and it's quite important to repeat this procedure once in two months to completely bid adieu unnatural links.



"We are known for our proven result-oriented SEO services. To keep up the same, our Back link service too operates transparent and our clients would be given detailed reports when they avail this service from us", said .Elwinston Xavier, Client Success Manager for SIM.



About SubmitINme

SubmitINme alias SIM, an ISO 9001:2008 certified Indian SEO Company and a proud member of NASCOM, has successfully handled 40,000+ projects and have 5000+ satisfied clients across the globe. What makes SIM exceptional is that, they aren't service providers but solution providers to all your SEO requirements. For more info, tour http://www.submitinme.com/