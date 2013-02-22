Submitinme Local Seo Services Announces Record Breaking Business Conversions

Tamilnadu, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- SubmitINme’s Local Search Engine Optimization (SEO) service has recorded more than 500 client orders, exclusively for this very single wholesome package. The real highlight is that this huge client conversion rate is been traced between a very short period of time, covering just three months.



The effectiveness of our ‘Local SEO Services’ package that had highly benefitted our clients, is the prime reason behind this higher order rate. The other factors which we analyzed contributing to this epic profit are the current demand for this particular package, mobile usage surge, rise in local internet marketing and the necessity of Local reach for each and every business that needs local clients. Local searches are huge and one in three searches is made enquiring Local business providers.



The way we handle our clients making them at ease, providing a clean and transparent reporting pattern is another highlight of this successful campaign. Our research team and client handling team reported that all of our clients who opted for Local promotion done for their website have benefitted a lot and are successful with their rankings surge very high rising to first page and second page, from nowhere found over search engine result pages, pre-promotion.



Denoting the out-reach; we have revamped our service page for Local SEO, making it more user friendly and enabling more conversions in the coming days. SEO for small businesses and their promotion is preferably done to business websites holding a perfect Local address along with a Local phone number. Possibly the address available in the website and the address submitted for Local SEO procedures should be the same for easy Local ranking. Competitor analysis and keyword research done by us always help our clients to travel a milestone forward, since niche keywords selected for your industry determines the effectiveness of your SEO campaign.



About SubmitINme:

SubmitINme is the world’s leading SEO Company, based in India, existing since 2002. The company has a huge workforce of trained SEO professionals who are experienced & experts in the field of SEO. Every new evolution in the SEO world is tracked, tested for effectiveness and implemented for their clients to rank high in search engines. The company’s Local SEO for small business has already hit records in terms of conversion and popularity. Visit our Local SEO services page and be one among our beneficiaries at http://www.submitinme.com/seo-packages/must-local-SEO-package.aspx. For Latest SEO News updates please go to http://news.submitinme.com/.



For more information Contact:



Contact Name: Prejushya Kalicharan, Marketing Department

Office Tel: 04652-230776/402776 Ext: 33

Email: prejushya@submitinme.com



Address:

Whitelake Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

4&5th floor, Advocate Dharmaraj Complex,

Court Road, Nagercoil, Kanyakumari District,

Tamil Nadu, India - 629 001.



All trademarks and copyrights contained here-in are the property of their respective holders.