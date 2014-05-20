Submitinme Now Offers Custom Website Audit Services to Supercharge Traffic, Rankings

Nagercoil, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Establishing a strong online presence is the only way for any business to stay ahead of the competitors. To achieve that, having a professional and well-built site is pivotal. To ensure online success, analyzing the sites and understanding their functionality is all-important.



“The problem with 80% of businesses that operate online is that they aren’t able to discover the technical web issues as this can apparently cut down the search engine rankings and traffic remarkably. As the competition is exploding at breakneck pace, it is crucial to act fast and smart to fix the technical snags on the sites to convert them to money-making machines online,” expressed a spokesperson.



It is true that most businesses that have sites for promoting their products and services fail to fix the SEO and other traffic-impacting issues as they’ve to concentrate on improving business prospects. With too many updates like Panda, Penguin, and Hummingbird from Google lately, it becomes crucial to address the issues; else the sites will never show up in search engines for a long time! Now, they can heave a sigh of relief as custom website audit services by Submitinme can resolve the on-page and off-page problems for increased traffic and returns.



Mr. Guna, CEO of Submitinme, opened up, “67% of online entrepreneurs visiting us complain that their sites are affected by Panda, Penguin, or Hummingbird update. And on analysis, we found that nearly 60% of issues were on-page related. With our audit experts we not just fix the on-page and off-page problems but help them with innovative ideas for performing better online. Only a few services, next to us, provide complete solutions including the UI/UX, responsive designing, and page speed. We concentrate on programming limitations, links, CTAs (call-to-actions), and conversions as well. We provide 3 different audit packages: Technical on-page, Pro, and Complete to boost the traffic and rankings online.”



A happy client delightfully expressed, “Our search engine rankings have improved massively; with their solutions, we've broken into first page of Google and other search engines. And our conversions are up by 40%.”



About Submitinme

Submitinme has 12 years of experience in offering SEO and Google penalty recovery services for several clients. With 100+ SEO experts and 40,000 projects delivered all over the world, Submitinme has helped several companies to perform strongly online for better conversions and returns.



Contact:

Whitelake Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd

4&5th floor, Advocate Dharmaraj Complex,

Court Road, Nagercoil,

Kanyakumari District,

Tamil Nadu, India - 629 001.

Telephone: +91-4652-230776, 402776, 402516

United States: +1 (619)-866-4776