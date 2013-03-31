SubmitINme Releases Local Business Marketing - Updated Version

Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2013 -- SubmitINme announced today that they have restored and refurbished their Local business SEO strategies, effected to offer all their clients and clients-to-be.



Their new service page representing Local Marketing Services shows the success stories of clients in a much more visually feasible manner. The page also contains Client testimonials, Report models as well as flow charts of how a particular project will move ahead once local business SEO execution gets its start. This new version of strategies and ideas coined together to fall under three different packages is a real guarantee to your small/medium business awaiting local clients. You get enough web visibility via local listings, maps, citations and social media branding



SubmitINme, which recently celebrated its tenth anniversary recently, was very vibrant in revamping their already successful strategies, in order to increase their client base to an extended circle and to satisfy their clients to the core. As a part of their short time goal was this launch of the Version 2 - Local internet marketing. In addition to this, SubmitINme also guides their audience with a consultation done by a Local Business Expert for their Local business absolutely free of cost.



The motivation behind this is due to heaps of emails they receive each day from SEO service seekers requesting package selection help among the 'Micro BIZ, Small BIZ, and Medium BIZ' packages. The new service focus on Local SEO services commanded within a very short span was also due to the mammoth opportunities that Local Searches have in the search world. Local search data surge in mobile and desktop statistics, and hence SEO for small businesses should necessarily pay more attention to Local marketing ideas and its revisions.



About SubmitINme

Founded in 2002, SubmitINme, a core wing of WhiteLake Technology Solutions Pvt Ltd, an ISO 9001:2008 certified company is today an international provider of quality search engine optimization services to small, medium and big corporate business owners who consider online opportunities as a backbone to their business success. The suite of SEO services is not only comprehensive but could also be altered to custom fit any enterprise or start-up level needs proposed by our customers. SubmitINme is focused on providing its customers with superior web optimization and marketing support, which is backed by a seasoned technology group who are experienced, updated and capable of understanding the vital needs and updates in the search industry. With over 20,000 registered users and beneficiaries of the company's services, SubmitINme is able to attract and retain the most experienced, effective sales associates in the industry, out of ensuring their customers have an outstanding experience all the way throughout the business execution period.



