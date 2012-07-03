SubPrinting.com.au Brings High-Tech Online T-Shirt Creation to Australia

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2012 -- Many individuals use fashion in order to express themselves and share their personality with the rest of the world. One of the most common ways that people express themselves through clothing is by wearing t-shirts with words, phrases or images that are important to them.



In the past, consumers were obliged to seek out t-shirts that appealed to their senses of individuality. Now, consumers have a lot more power, and they can create personalized t-shirts of their own that express everything that they have to say.



In Australia, there is one website that is offering consumers the opportunity to create their own t-shirts, and this website — called SubPrinting.com.au — has been attracting a lot of interest lately.



SubPrinting.com.au explains the technical processes that allow them to offer such unique products at low prices: “Digital printing is the latest in digital garment printing technology. Allowing you to print on all types of light and dark coloured garments. Sublimation printing is a heat transfer process that utilizes special dye based inks. When activated by heat, the inks are transferred to either a synthetic fabric such as polyester, or into a polymer coating on hard goods such as coffee mugs.”



New online software is available right now at SubPrinting.com.au, and now customers can create their own customised stubby coolers, t-shirts and coffee mugs. Customers can even add their own graphics, photos and lettering to any SubPrinting.com.au product. Plus, they will be able to view their designs instantly online. The online software even calculates the exact cost of the products so that customers can purchase their designs online. They can also save the designs for later or e-mail them to friends.



In addition to t-shirts for men, women, children and toddlers, customers can also have designs printed on other types of apparel, like singlets, and other products, like stubby holders.



Visitors to the website can check out other services offered by SubPrinting.com.au, like t-shirt vinyl transfers, vinyl stickers and digital printed signs. They can also read about the company’s customer service, which allows them to review past orders, request quotes and become affiliates.



At SubPrinting, Australia residents can find self-expression through unique t-shirt fashions as well as stubby cooler designs.



About SubPrinting

SubPrinting provides direct-to-garment (DTG) printing on 100% cotton t-shirts and sublimation printing on stubby holders, stubby coolers, mouse mats, iPhone cases and coffee mugs, all our promotional products and gifts can be designed to suit any occasion including birthdays, weddings, promotional events and many others. Both processes are perfect for producing single colour to high quality full colour prints. SubPrinting offers fast turnaround times and Australia-wide delivery.



For more information, please visit: http://subprinting.com.au