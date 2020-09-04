Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2020 -- Latest Research Study on Global Subscriber Data Management Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Subscriber Data Management Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Subscriber Data Management. Key statistics are presented on the market size, % share, % growth and influencing factors, Challenges with Pre and Post Covid Impact on the Global Subscriber Data Management Market. This Report also covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Ericsson (Sweden), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (United States), Huawei (China), Nokia (Finland), Oracle Corporation (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Amdocs (United States), Cisco Systems (United States), Computaris (United Kingdom), Openwave Systems Ltd (United States), Sandvine (United States), Optiva (Canada) and The Fast Mode (Singapore).

Driven by the convergence of the factors including the challenges that are related to the managing of an extensive footprint of an aging database and hence the need to support the personalization of the services which is the main concept of the subscriber data management (SDM) that is now being embraced by many of the telecoms so as to manage and analyze the real-time dynamic data, and also potentially to monetize their wide knowledge of the subscriber usage patterns, market behavior with the third parties, and application preferences. Subscriber Data Management is basically a concept which is picking up interest in the telecoms market, wherein the service providers aim towards a consolidated data that they hold about their users all into a single database, so as to implement the advanced analytics, have the ability to know more about their subscribers, and also utilize the artificial intelligence. There are various ways of executing SDM in the telco network and in most of the cases, this is a very complicated and lengthy process due to the fact that the networks are multi-vendor, which is not necessarily built with the future compatibility in mind, and is highly fragmented in terms of technology.

Market Drivers

- The Rising Number Of Network Technologies, Arrival Of 5G And Advanced Cloud Architectures

- Increasing Number Of Mobile Devices And Mobile Users

Market Trend

- Rising Need To Reduce The Operational Expenditure (Opex) Is Further Booming The Market of SDM

Restraints

- The Complexity In Design Of Subscriber Data Management Solution

Opportunities

- Manufacturers Are Focusing On Research And Development And They Are Trying To Make the Solution More User Friendly

Challenges

- Unawareness About Suh Solutions in the Underdeveloped Regions

The Global Subscriber Data Management Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Policy Management, User Data Repository, Subscriber Data Federation, Identity Management), Application (Mobile, Fixed-mobile Convergence, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), Video Over IP, Others), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)), By Network (Mobile Networks, Fixed Networks), Deployment (In Premises, On Cloud)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Subscriber Data Management Market:

Chapter 01 - Executive Summary

snapshot of the key findings and key statistics on the whole.

market value (US$ million) estimates of the leading segments of the market.

Chapter 02 - Market Overview

Detailed segmentation of the Global Global Subscriber Data Management market

Highlights the inclusions and exclusions

Chapter 03 - Key Success Factors

Strategies adopted by key market participants and factors that have turned into success.

Additional viewpoint on global average pricing analysis benchmark, and consumers sentiments' analysis that are likely to contribute to market growth are covered as well.

Chapter 04 - Covid-19 Crisis Analysis

The impact of Covid-19 on economy and also the probable market scenario aftermath.

Chapter 05 - Global Global Subscriber Data Management Market – Pricing Analysis

Throws light on pricing from the manufacturers' as well as distributers' perspectives. Pricing analysis benchmark is also unleashed.

Global market value analysis and forecasts the Global Global Subscriber Data Management (in US$ Mn) between 2015 and 2027.

Chapter 06 - Market Background

Macroeconomic factors affecting the Global Global Subscriber Data Management market

Explore supply chain and value chain analysis for the market.

In-depth information about the market dynamics and their consequences.

Chapter 07 — Global Global Subscriber Data Management Market Segmentation

By Type, Application, End-Users, Region

Chapter 08 - Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Global Subscriber Data Management Market

How Market will Shape with emerging and developed economies?

Chapter 09 - Global Global Subscriber Data Management Market Structure Analysis

Tier analysis and market concentration of the key players in the market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 10 - Competitive Analysis

Comprehensive list of all the leading stakeholders in the market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent developments.

Chapter 11 - Assumptions and Acronyms

list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the report.

Chapter 12 - Research Methodology

To obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the Global Global Subscriber Data Management market.

Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Subscriber Data Management Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



