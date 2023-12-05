NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Subscription-Based Car Rental Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Subscription-Based Car Rental market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



The Hertz Corporation (United States), Enterprise Holdings, Inc. (United States), Porsche Cars North America, Inc.( United States), FlexClub (Netherlands), Carvolution (Switzerland), Invygo (United Arab Emirates), Bipi (Spain), LMP Motors. (United States), Cluno GmbH (Germany), Canoo (United States), FreshCar (United States), Carbar Autos (Australia), SIXT(Germany), Europcar (France), selfdrive.ae (United Arab Emirates).



Subscription-based car rental services provide customers with a flexible and ongoing vehicle usage model, typically through a monthly or periodic subscription fee. These services offer an alternative to traditional car ownership or standard rental options by granting subscribers access to a fleet of vehicles for a set duration without the commitment of ownership. Subscribers can often choose from various vehicle models within the service's fleet, and the subscription fee usually covers essentials such as maintenance, insurance, roadside assistance, and sometimes even vehicle swaps or upgrades. These services prioritize convenience, allowing users to manage their vehicle needs without the long-term financial commitment of purchasing a car or the restrictions of a fixed-term lease. They cater to individuals seeking flexibility and a hassle-free experience by providing access to vehicles on a subscription basis, adapting to evolving lifestyle needs or preferences without the complexities of traditional car ownership.



by Application (Commercial, Residential), Service Deployment (Web-Based, App-Based, Others), Car Type (Electric-Car, Petrol or diesel Car, Others), Subscription Pricing (Daily rental, Monthly, Yearly, Other)



Market Drivers:

Growing demand for a flexible alternative to owning a car without any tie-ins or responsibilities



Market Trends:

Advancement in technology offering an app-based platform for subscription-based car rental Market



Opportunities:

Increasing popularity of cars among the individual in the developing countries booming the Subscription-based car rental Market



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



