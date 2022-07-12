New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2022 -- Latest added Subscription-Based Car Rental Market research study by AMA Research offers detailed outlook and elaborates market review till 2027. The market Study is segmented by key regions that are accelerating the marketization. At present, the market players are strategizing and overcoming challenges of current scenario; some of the key players in the study are The Hertz Corporation (United States), Enterprise Holdings, Inc. (United States), Porsche Cars North America, Inc.( United States), FlexClub (Netherlands), Carvolution (Switzerland), Invygo (United Arab Emirates), Bipi (Spain), LMP Motors. (United States), Cluno GmbH (Germany), Canoo (United States), FreshCar (United States), Carbar Autos (Australia), SIXT(Germany), Europcar (France), selfdrive.ae (United Arab Emirates) etc.



Subscription-Based Car Rental Market Definition:

Subscription-based car rental refers to a long-time rental where the user can assess one or more vehicles by paying a periodic fee. This is an alternative option of owning or leasing a car without any down payment or car loan. It covers insurance, roadside assistance, and complete maintenance on a monthly fee. Subscription-based car rental allows the user to extend or return or buy out the car when it wants. This service also offers features like Door-step delivery, Verification checks and Mileage-based billing, etc



Market Growth Drivers:

- Growing demand for a flexible alternative to owning a car without any tie-ins or responsibilities



Influencing Trend:

- Advancement in technology offering an app-based platform for subscription-based car rental Market



Opportunities:

- Increasing popularity of cars among the individual in the developing countries booming the Subscription-based car rental Market



The Global Subscription-Based Car Rental segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Commercial, Residential), Service Deployment (Web-Based, App-Based, Others), Car Type (Electric-Car, Petrol or diesel Car, Others), Subscription Pricing (Daily rental, Monthly, Yearly, Other)

Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies

On 27 July 2021, RCI Bank and Services, the Renault Group's automotive captive, acquired Bipi, a multi-brand platform that is a reference in car subscription offers for used vehicles, a growing segment. Through this acquisition, RCI Bank and Services will extend its range of flexible all-inclusive products with multi-brand subscriptions dedicated to used vehicles. Bipi will also enable the design of subscription formulae for Mobilize's activities, in order to meet the new expectations of car drivers.

On June 15, 2021, Europcar Norway announced that it will launch its 'Sesongbil' subscription service in Norway, and the service will be distributed through the Schibsted owned marketplace FINN. At imove we applaud Europcar for their willingness to adapt to new consumer trends. We also applaud that FINN takes a clear position in the fast-growing car subscription market. and On September 01, 2021, Selfdrive, an entity of Pinewoods Tech Serve has launched an all-in-one Smart Mobility App. The app is serving as a game-changer for the car rental space offering its users a seamless, reliable, and convenient mechanism to rent a car on demand. The cutting-edge mobile app provides direct access to dealership fleet to its users, allowing them to rent a car by the day, subscribe by the month, or lease a car up to 3 years, offering complete flexibility in booking duration.



The regional analysis of Global Subscription-Based Car Rental Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2021-2027.



