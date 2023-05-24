Subscription & Billing Management Market Business Opportunities, Upcoming Trends and Future Demand

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2023 -- The global Subscription & Billing Management Market size to grow from USD 4.0 billion in 2020 to USD 7.8 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.0% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™



Major factors expected to drive the growth of the subscription & billing management market include rising adoption of subscription business models, increasing demand for reducing subscriber churn and improving customer retention, growing need for adhering to compliances, and increasing need for upgrading legacy system.



Browse 114 market data Tables and 36 Figures spread through 164 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Subscription & Billing Management Market - Global Forecast to 2025"



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=199100709



Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment to hold a higher market share during the forecast period



The large enterprises possess strong budget capabilities and are significantly investing in subscription & billing management software and associated services to manage their subscription base efficiently. They are more concerned about providing efficient and cost-effective services, rather than automating billing processes. The software helps large enterprises centrally manage most of their operations. It also assists them in managing customers' critical data. The large enterprises with a large scale of business operations are geographically dispersed. The integration of subscription & billing management software helps large enterprises manage the increasing number of invoice queries and growing number of disputed or unpaid bills.



Based on verticals, the media and entertainment vertical to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period



The media and entertainment vertical is expected to grow at the highest rate, owing to the increase in the adoption of digital channels and rising consumption of media on a subscription basis. Businesses creating audio content will find new ways to monetize their offerings through smart speakers. For instance, Amazon has already introduced a subscription-based model on Alexa Skills. Similarly, Netflix, Spotify, and Wrapped are also leveraging subscription model to offer customized content curated as per end user needs and hence charge them accordingly. The subscription & billing management software in this industry eliminates the need to implement and manage in-house billing systems; this enables the industry to reduce the total cost of ownership, thereby increasing efficiency.



Based on regions, North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period



North America is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. The US has emerged as the largest market for subscription & billing management, owing to the presence of the world's leading telecom service providers and subscription & billing management vendors. With the rise in the adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and cloud-based services, there has been an upsurge in the automation of subscription processes. Thus, large enterprises in North America are ready to spend more on subscription & billing software. Countries such as the US and Canada have been expansively implementing subscription billing software with the increasing adoption of mobile devices. The most prominent driver for growth in this region is the considerable adoption of cloud-based solutions across large enterprises and SMEs, particularly in the US.



Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=199100709



Market Players



Key and emerging market players in the US include 2Checkout (US), Apttus (US), Aria Systems (US), BillingPlatform (US), Chargebee (US), Chargify (US), Gotransverse (US), Recurly (US), SaaSOptics (US), Salesforce (US), Vindicia (US), Zuora (US), Digital River (US), NetSuite (US), FastSpring (US), and Zoho (US). These players have adopted various strategies to grow in the subscription & billing management market.



Browse Other Reports:



Cyber Security Market - Global Forecast to 2027



Digital Lending Market - Global Forecast to 2026



Artificial Intelligence Market - Global Forecast to 2027



Wi-Fi Market - Global Forecast to 2027



5G Services Market - Global Forecast to 2026



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit MarketsandMarkets™ or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/subscription-billing-management-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/subscription-billing-management.asp