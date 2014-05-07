Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- RnRMarketResearch.com adds “Subsea Pumps Market By Type (Helico-Axial, ESP, Centrifugal, Twin-Screw, Hybrid, Counter-Axial), By Application (Subsea Boosting, Subsea Injection, Subsea Separation, Subsea Gas Compression), & By Geography – Global Trends & Forecast to 2018 “ report to its research database.



This report estimates the subsea pumps market in terms of value. The value market is estimated in terms of number of subsea processing projects being already and the upcoming per year and value in terms of contract value. This has been broken down into regions, type of pumps and is also split into subsea applications.



Subsea pumps are required for oil and gas development. The ever-increasing offshore exploration and production activities across the globe and the drilling activities at ultra-deep water depths are driving the market. However, issues associated with the environment, geopolitical turmoil, and a lack of skilled professionals, are affecting the growth. Helico-Axial has the highest current market share in the subsea pumps market, followed by ESP pumps.



Complete Report Available @ http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/subsea-pumps-market-by-type-helico-axial-esp-centrifugal-twin-screw-hybrid-counter-axial-by-application-subsea-boosting-subsea-injection-subsea-separation-subsea-gas-compression-by-geo-market-report.html .



We have used various secondary sources such as encyclopedias, directories, and databases to identify and collect information that was useful for this extensive commercial study of the global subsea pumps market. The primary sources – experts and suppliers from the industry – have all been interviewed to obtain and verify critical information, as well as to assess the future prospects of the subsea pumps market.



We have also profiled leading players of this industry, along with their recent developments and other strategic industry activities. Some of the key companies profiled include Aker Solutions (Norway), Flow Serve (U.S.), OneSubsea (U.S.), FMC Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Baker Hughes (U.S.), and GE Oil and Gas (U.S.) among others.



Latin America dominates the current global subsea pumps market due to maximum number for the subsea pumps projects. The subsea pumps market is segmented into five regions namely U.S., Latin America, Europe, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The floating production systems market is further segmented by types, water depths, and build.



The report also touches upon various important aspects of the market. These include analysis of the value chain, Porter’s Five Forces model, the competitive landscape. In addition to this, 10 key players of this market have also been profiled.



Inquire for Discount @ http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount?rname=172979 .



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Aker Solutions

11.1.1 Introduction

11.1.2 Products & Services

11.1.3 Strategy & Insights

11.1.4 Developments

11.2 Baker Hughes

11.2.1 Introduction

11.2.2 Products & Services

11.2.3 Strategy & Insights

11.2.4 Developments

11.3 Flowserve

11.3.1 Introduction

11.3.2 Products & Services

11.3.3 Strategy & Insights

11.3.4 Developments

11.4 FMC Technologies Inc.

11.4.1 Introduction

11.4.2 Products & Services

11.4.3 Strategy & Insights

11.4.4 Developments

11.5 GE Oil & Gas

11.5.1 Introduction

11.5.2 Products & Services

11.5.3 Strategy & Insights

11.5.4 Developments

11.6 ITT Bornemann

11.6.1 Introduction

11.6.2 Products & Services

11.6.3 Strategy & Insights

11.6.4 Developments

11.7 Leistritz AG

11.7.1 Introduction

11.7.2 Products & Services

11.7.3 Strategy & Insights

11.7.4 Developments

11.8 Onesubsea

11.8.1 Introduction

11.8.2 Products & Services

11.8.3 Strategy & Insights

11.8.4 Developments

11.9 SPX Corporation

11.9.1 Introduction

11.9.2 Products & Services

11.9.3 Strategy & Insights

11.9.4 Developments

11.10 Sulzer Ltd.

11.10.1 Introduction

11.10.2 Products & Services

11.10.3 Strategy & Insights

11.10.4 Developments



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