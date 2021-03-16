New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2021 -- Based on current analysis, The global Subsea thermal insulation materials market was valued at USD 76.2 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 107.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.4% Subsea thermal insulation material is a covered insulation coating applied to components subjected to cold deep-water immersion. This coating is responsible for thermal stability to the components and facilities to cater smooth operation under-water. The key components of subsea thermal insulation materials market are polyurethane, polypropylene, silicon rubber, epoxy and others. Rise in deep water investigation is multiplying the growth of subsea thermal insulation materials market as it has a capacity to be used in deep water pipe cover applications. Furthermore, growing off-shore exploration is growing the demand for the subsea thermal insulation materials and is projected to have a positive influence on the overall growth of subsea thermal insulation materials market in the forthcoming years. The report is based on the analysis of the factors encouraging the growth of subsea thermal insulation materials market. Useful information about the type of materials, applications and the competitors operating in the global subsea thermal insulation materials market is offered along with their favorable strategies, product launches and technological advancements.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis:



The latest report highlights the significant market changes that have followed the COVID-19 outbreak. The global Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials business sector has been undergoing the repercussions of the pandemic that has massively disrupted the global market dynamics and trends and impacted the market in several unfavorable ways. Moreover, the public health emergency has adversely affected the global supply chain and brought about major fluctuations in product prices and demand. However, the global Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials market will regain traction in the post-COVID era, industry experts believe.



Regional Scenario:



The geographical outlook of the global Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials market is an essential component of this report. The global Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials market is categorized into several key regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In this section of the report, the regional market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, distribution channels, and numerous other aspects have been thoroughly assessed.



Competitive Outlook:



The leading contenders in the global Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials market are listed below:

Cabot Corporation, Aspen Aerogels Inc, Technip FMC, Advanced Insulation Limited, BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, Ameriforge Group Inc, Trelleborg, SHAWCOR, Tenaris, Aegion Corp, Balmoral Groups Holding Ltd



Market Segmentation, by Product Type:

Polyurethane

Polypropylene

Silicone Rubber

Epoxy

Aerogel



Market Segmentation, by Application:

Pipe-in-Pipe

Pipe Cover

Equipment

Field Joints

Others



