New Energy market report from Markets and Markets: "Subsea Well Access and BOP System Market - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2019"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Subsea Well Access and BOP System Market by Type [Well Access System Type (Riserbased WAS and Riserless WAS) and BOP Type (Annular BOP and RAM Type BOP)] and Geography - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2019
This report estimates the subsea well access and BOP systems market in terms of volume and value. The volume market is estimated on the basis of offshore drilling activities till 2019.The report estimates the market size of subsea well access systems for products comprising Rig Based Well Access System, and Vessel based Well Access System, which is further, classified into Completion Workover Riser System, Landing String System, and Others (which includes systems like Through Tubing Rotary Drilling). On the other hand, the market size of the subsea blowout preventers is categorized on the basis of type of BOP such as Annular type and RAM type BOPs. The study has been broken down as per technology as well as geography.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The subsea well access systems and blowout preventers market is driven by increment in exploration activities, rising safety concerns, growing investments of subsea infrastructure, alternative solutions to costly rig based systems, improvised production efficiency in offshore wells, and the requirement of intervention in brown field projects. The leading market for subsea well access systems is Europe due to its higher numbers of aged wells required for interventions, followed by the South America, whereas, for the BOP market, Asia-Pacific is the biggest source of production, followed by North America, and South America.
We have used various secondary sources such as encyclopedias, directories, and databases to identify and collect information that was useful for this extensive commercial study of the global subsea well access and BOP market. The primary sources-experts, manufacturers and service providers from the industry, have all been interviewed to obtain and verify critical information, as well as to assess the future prospects of the subsea well access and BOP market.
Asia-Pacific dominates the global subsea BOP market and Europe leads the well access systems market. In Asia-Pacific, China is the largest market in terms of exploration. FMC Technologies (U.S.) and Cameron International Corporation (U.S.)are the global leaders in the field of manufacturing and supplying of subsea well access systems and blowout preventers.
The report covers major regions such as North America, South America, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Power Grid System Market In Subsea, By Offshore Power (Captive Generation, Wind Power, Others), Components (Cables, Variable Speed Drives, Transformers, Switchgears, Others) and Geography - Global Trends & Forecast To 2018
- Advanced Utility Boiler Market - Global Trends & Forecasts To 2019
- Industrial Flue Gas Treatment Systems & Services Market - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2019
- MediPoint: Renal Denervation - Global Analysis and Market Forecasts
- MediPoint: Knee Replacement - Global Analysis and Market Forecasts
- Smart Transportation Market - Global Advancements, Forecasts and Analysis (2014 - 2019)
- MediPoint: Diagnostic Ultrasound Imaging - Global Analysis and Market Forecasts
- MediPoint: Knee Replacement - EU Analysis and Market Forecasts
- MediPoint: Total Hip Replacement - Global Analysis and Market Forecasts
- MediPoint: Total Shoulder Replacement - Global Analysis and Market Forecasts