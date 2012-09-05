Fast Market Research recommends "Substance Abuse Therapeutics Market to 2018 - Effective Drug Therapies in the Treatment of Alcohol and Opioid Dependence Offer Significant Market Opportunities" from GBI Research, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2012 -- GBI Research, leading business intelligence provider has released its latest research report, entitled "Substance Abuse Therapeutics Market to 2018 - Effective Drug Therapies in the Treatment of Alcohol and Opioid Dependence Offer Significant Market Opportunities". The report provides insights into the substance abuse therapeutics market including market forecasts up to 2018. It provides an in-depth analysis of the major substance abuse indications, which include nicotine addiction, alcohol dependence and opioid and cocaine abuse, as well as insights into the substance abuse therapeutics R&D pipeline. In addition, it analyzes the competitive landscape through the analysis of M&A and licensing deals.
The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
GBI Research finds that the substance abuse therapeutics market in the top seven markets was valued at $8.8 billion in 2011, increasing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the review period 2004-2011. The market is projected to witness moderate growth of 5.3% during the 2011-2018 forecast period to reach $12.7 billion. The moderate growth of the market can be attributed to the presence of generics in the market, low compliance with therapy due to the nature of addiction and the lack of innovative products in the pipeline. However, indications such as cocaine addiction, which currently have no approved products, are expected to see entries to the market and high-priced products such as Champix for smoking cessation will not see patent expiry in the forecast period.
Scope
- Data and analysis on the substance abuse therapeutics market in the leading geographies of the world - the US, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Japan.
- Annualized market data for the substance abuse therapeutics market from 2004-2011 with forecasts to 2018.
- Market data on the therapeutic landscape, which covers nicotine addiction, alcohol dependence and opioid and cocaine abuse. This includes market size, annual cost of therapy, treatment flow algorithm.
- Key drivers and restraints that have had a significant impact on the market and on each indication.
- The competitive landscape of the global substance abuse therapeutics market, which includes companies such as Pfizer, GSK, Forest Laboratories, Alkermes and Reckitt Benckiser.
- Key M&A activities and licensing agreements that took place from 2007 to 2011 in the global substance abuse therapeutics market.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Alkermes, Forest Laboratories, Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals, Reckitt Benckiser Pharmaceuticals
