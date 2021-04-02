Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2021 -- Global Substation Automation Market Comprehensive Study is an expert and top to bottom investigation on the momentum condition of the worldwide Substation Automation industry with an attention on the Global market. The report gives key insights available status of the Substation Automation producers and is an important wellspring of direction and course for organizations and people keen on the business. By and large, the report gives an inside and out understanding of 2020-2025 worldwide Substation Automation Market covering extremely significant parameters.



Key Players in This Report Include,

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Siemens AG (Germany), General Electric (United States), Cisco Systems (United States), Schneider Electric (France), Eaton Corporation Plc. (Ireland), Honeywell International (United States), Larsen & Toubro Limited (India), Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Inc. (United States), ETAP (United States),



Brief Summary of Substation Automation:

Substation automation is an intelligent electrical delivery system that is integrated with communications and information technology to enhance grid operations, improve customer service, lower costs. It refers to using data from intelligent electronic devices, control and automation capabilities within the substation. Substation automation system benefits in the Automatic supervision of interlocks, Graphical presentations of safety procedures and others.



Growth Drivers

- Increasing demand of smart grids

- Rising demand for efficient and low-cost solutions in the solar energy sector



Market Trends

- Increasing demand for retrofitting conventional substations



Substation Automation Market Segmentation: by Type (Intelligent electronic devices, Communication Networks, SCADA Systems), Application (Utility, Steel, Mining, Oil and gas, Transportation), Module Type (Intelligent electronic devices, Communication Networks, SCADA Systems), Installation Type (Retrofit Installations, New Installations)



Regions Covered in the Microwave Ovens Market:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



