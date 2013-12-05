Suburban Custom Awards & Framing is the right place to pick up exclusive and reasonably priced gifts for any special occasion. The company is recognized for its unique line of gifts.

Decatur, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- Suburban Custom Awards & Framing has carved a niche for itself by coming up with awards that incorporate unique concepts. The awards they roll out cater to individual and corporate segments. Most of their awards offer unlimited engraving and logo; while all of their trophies offer 30 characters of free engraving.



During a recent conversation with a company’s top executive, he said, “We appreciate the sentiments related to an award. Be it boosting morale of your employees or giving awards for sports achievements, our endeavor is to come up with exclusive gift concepts which are quite different from other award companies in the market. It is our commitment to offer outstanding services which have helped in consistently expanding our client base over past few years.”



Established in 1964, Suburban Custom Awards & Framing has now become a name to reckon with in the awards industry. It is a prominent awards and recognition company based in Atlanta. They maintain an impressive inventory of plaques, trophies, crystal awards, medals, acrylic awards, clocks, promotional items and many other exclusive gift items. The company is also recognized for its unique conceptualization of corporate gifts.



Offering customized awards has given Suburban an edge over its competition.. The executive explained, “Suppose a specific event demands presentation of crystal awards with company name and logo inscribed on it. The client just needs to provide basic details like background colors, orientation and the message to be engraved. Our skilled workforce knows precisely how to give proper shape to the client’s gift requirements.”



Suburban Custom Awards & Framing maintains a spacious showroom which helps in showcasing its vast collection of about 4000 gifts. It also has a well-equipped manufacturing unit which ensures quick delivery of standard and customized awards. Visit this link for more information on glass trophies and other awards they offer.



About Suburban Custom Awards & Framing

Suburban Custom Awards & Framing, based at Atlanta, is a recognized name in the awards and recognition segment. The company maintains an impressive inventory of over 4000 gift items like medals, acrylic gifts, crystal awards, glass plaques, etc. Recently the company has expanded its showroom and production capacity to cater to larger segment of clients.