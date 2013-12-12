Suburban Custom Awards Offering Sports Trophies at Affordable Prices for as Little as $4.42

Decatur, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- Suburban Custom Awards is offering customers cheap sports trophies for as little as $4.42 each. Atlanta's leading manufacturing company of awards, trophies and plaques offers trophies in all sizes, designs and budgets.



One of the company executives said, “Our range of sports trophies are available in various sports themes such as baseball, football, basketball, golf, tennis, soccer, cheer leading and more. You can choose either a standard pillar trophy or a figurine style achievement trophy; They are priced reasonably. In addition, we offer 30 letters of free engraving with all trophies. In dealing with us, we assure that you will get the best quality at the best price.”



The sports trophies also include numerous mascots, such as bulldogs and rattlers. The collection of sports’ awards offered by the company also include, lapel pins and medals which are perfect for honoring individual achievement.



“We are a well regarded company in Atlanta and have gained recognition in the market as one of the leading companies with over 40 years of experience. With a large clientele and references, we have acquired an edge over our competitors. Our standard production time of trophies is 3-4 days. Also, the highest standard of quality is maintained in all the products with the help of Total Quality Management approach,” added the executive.



Products such as acrylic awards, certificates, engraved plates, flag cases, desk items, paperweights, plaques, ribbons and name badges are some of the products manufactured by Suburban Custom Awards. Glass trophies are amongst the hot-selling items of the company. To find a variety of options of awards and trophies, click here. The company has a full-service in-house graphics department to ensure accurate and pleasing results.



About Suburban Custom Awards

Suburban Custom Awards was established in 1964 in Atlanta and today boasts of having one of the fastest production departments in the industry. The awards and recognition company has over 40 years of experience in providing well designed awards, plaques and trophies to the customers. To avail the products of Atlanta's largest company delivering awards and recognition, visit SuburbanCustomAwards.com.



Contact Details



Suburban Custom Awards

215 Laredo Dr

Decatur, GA 30030

Tel: 404-373-3544

Email Id: info@suburbantrophy.com

Website: www.suburbancustomawards.com