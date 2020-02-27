West Chester, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2020 -- Carosella & Associates is pleased to announce that Vincent Carosella, Jr. has been named a "Five Star Attorney of the Year" by Suburban Life Magazine. Based on a months-long poll, readers chose Mr. Carosella as one of the top business lawyers in the greater Philadelphia area. Winners were also vetted according to the magazine's criteria of active participation in local Bar Associations, philanthropic endeavors and involvement in the community, continuing education, and favorable peer and client reviews from reputable law-related organizations.



"I'm honored and humbled to receive this award," says Vincent Carosella, founder of Carosella & Associates. "Our team works tirelessly to provide top-notch legal services to local businesses big and small. We're very proud of the work we do and it's inspiring to know we've made a difference and that our clients, the community, and Suburban Life Magazine appreciate our efforts."



The business attorneys at Carosella & Associates offer a full range of legal services, including entity formation, shareholder and operating agreements, NDA's, risk management planning, business succession planning, and more. In addition, the full-service West Chester law firm focuses on practice areas such as estate planning, real estate law, bankruptcy, family law, criminal law, social security disability, and immigration law. Their collaborative team approach helps clients find creative solutions for any legal matters that may arise. Adhering to the highest professional standards and the values of trust, service, interdependence, and cooperation, Carosella & Associates provides big firm firepower with personalized small firm service clients can rely on.



About Carosella & Associates

For more than 24 years, the skilled team of attorneys, paralegals, firm administrators, administrative assistants and legal secretaries at Carosella & Associates has provided top-quality legal representation for matters in myriad aspects of the law. Several of the attorneys at Carosella & Associates are licensed to practice law in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey. For more information visit carosella.com.