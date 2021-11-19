Success Found in New Treatment Trials for Long Covid in Germany

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2021 -- 2020 was the year in which the treatment that topped every list was the vaccine that would beat COVID-19. This year, as vaccines have been approved and rolled out, we have seen the focus switch to the part of the virus that we know much less about: Long Covid. For patients who suffer from Long Covid life can become a daily struggle with exhaustion and a whole myriad of challenging conditions, aches and pains. However, this year a new treatment has been trialled that could help provide a solution to this incredibly debilitating condition. The Department of Ophthalmology at Universitätsklinikum Erlangen announced this year that it had successfully treated a 59-year-old patient for Long Covid and that the drug BC 007 was now being used to help several other patients who had started to respond in the same way. The drug is received intravenously via an infusion that lasts 75 minutes and could be a game changer where Long Covid is concerned.



Since 2012, EPM Scientific has been providing expert support to organisations across the life sciences sector and to talented people in various roles, including clinical operations jobs. The firm is a hiring specialist for a number of key fields including medical affairs, R&D, medical communications, legal and compliance, as well as pharmacovigilance and quality and regulatory. The team has acquired a deep knowledge of the life sciences sector in Germany - with a reach that extends to major hubs including Berlin and Munich, as well as Frankfurt, Hamburg and Cologne - and is also part of a global workforce of 1,000+. In a sector such as life sciences this combination of nationwide and international networks is essential. EPM Scientific also has the further advantage of being the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries.



The team at EPM Scientific works with a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions so as to be able to deliver individual options when it comes to hiring for clinical operations jobs. A database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals ensures that the firm has access to a wealth of excellent resources. As a result, EPM Scientific has worked with a broad spectrum of organisations, including those that are seeking to innovate in life sciences as well as growth-driven international brands. The firm is also a go to for talented people in clinical operations jobs looking to take a career-defining next step. Key to delivering this support is the investment the firm makes in its own team. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. Alongside clinical operations jobs there are currently many different roles available via the firm today including Head of Regulatory Affairs [Medical Devices], Digital Pathology Account Executive and Clinical Application Specialist.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Zach Stamp, Executive Director at EPM Scientific. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



