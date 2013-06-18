Success Performance Solutions Celebrates National Small Business Week with Special Pricing for PeopleClues Pre-Employment Testing System

Lancaster, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- Small businesses make up 99.7 percent of U.S. employer firms and account for 67 percent of the net new jobs created since mid-2009. To show its appreciation and to help small business owners celebrate National Small Business Week, Success Performance Solutions is offering its popular PeopleClues pre-employment testing system to new clients at a special introductory price. In addition, all current users will receive a 10 percent discount on orders of 50 or more tests.



“We love small business,” says Ira S Wolfe, president of Success Performance Solutions. “We’re a small business too and appreciate all the sacrifices small business owners and employees make every day. They are the unsung heroes of our economy.”



While hiring and developing employees plays a critical role in the success of any business, “most small business owners are not very good at it,” Wolfe asserts. “Most small business owners get into business because they have a trade or skill or passion for something. They are very good at what they do but to grow and expand, they have to hire employees. That’s where the wheels start to fall off.”



Success Performance Solutions is recognized as one of the leaders in pre-employment and leadership assessment. Wolfe admits that with technology advancements and the Internet, employee assessments risks becoming somewhat of a commodity. To differentiate itself from its many competitors, Wolfe prides his staff and consultants with offering exceptional personalized customer service whether a client purchases one employee test or thousands.



Success Performance Solutions also launched a Facebook sweepstakes for clients who like their Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/preemploymenttests. The winner will receive a free starter PeopleClues system valued at $660.



To learn more about getting started with PeopleClues, clients can visit the Success Performance Solutions website, http://www.successperformancesolutions.com, or call 800-803-4303 to set up a no-obligation demo.



About Success Performance Solutions

Success Performance Solutions is an industry leader in pre-employment and leadership assessments for small and mid-sized businesses and organizations.