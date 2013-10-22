Success Performance Solutions President to Deliver Keynote at PA Workforce Development Summit

Lancaster, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- As the U.S. economy slowly recovers from the “Great Recession,” employers are finding it increasingly difficult to keep up with demand and growth. The reason? Despite prolonged high unemployment, they can’t find enough skilled and qualified employees to fill open jobs.



That is why the Pennsylvania Chamber Educational Foundation will welcome Success Performance Solutions President Ira S Wolfe to keynote its Workforce Development Summit: Trends, Solutions, and Action Steps for Pennsylvania Companies on Friday, October 25, 2013. The event will be held at the Radisson Hotel Harrisburg.



Wolfe feels the results of a recent PA Chamber survey is only a sneak peek into what he calls a worsening “perfect labor storm.”



The biggest mistake employers and policymakers are making is comparing today’s workplace to the past. “Unless they were around in the mid-19th century during the Industrial Revolution,” says Wolfe, the author of The Perfect Labor 2.0 and Geeks, Geezers, and Googlization, they have never experienced such a dramatic shift in the definition of work and the workplace. Thanks to technology, globalization, and significant shifts in demographics, solutions that were best practices just a few years ago just don’t work anymore.”



To explore the current workplace environment in PA and how companies are responding to these once-in-a-lifetime challenges, the Success Performance Solutions head will join leaders from two PA companies – a manufacturing and a health-care company – who will share their programs, success, and challenges in attracting and retaining a skilled and qualified workforce.



Wolfe is available before and after the Summit for interviews, by phone or in person. He can be contacted and scheduled by calling Success Performance Solutions at 800-803-4303 or 717-291-4640. He can also be reached by email at iwolfe@super-solutions.com



About Success Performance Solutions

Success Performance Solutions is a consulting firm specializing in employee testing and leadership competency assessment. It also offers software for online employee performance reviews and applicant tracking systems.